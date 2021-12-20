The sheer joy of driving meets enhanced performance: the Audi R8 V10 performance RWD

The new R8 V10 performance RWD is available as a Coupé or Spyder with 30 PS extra, a sporty complement to the R8 V10 performance quattro

Even more power, even more fun: the true meaning of “performance” at the Audi Sport GmbH. The new R8 V10 performance RWD is available as a Coupé or Spyder with 30 PS extra, a sporty complement to the R8 V10 performance quattro. This rear-wheel drive sports car, with its mid-mounted engine boasting 419 kW (570 PS) and new technological highlights such as bucket seats, dynamic steering, CFK stabilizers and ceramic disc brakes, is the embodiment of fun driving.

The Audi R8 V10 performance RWD (Rear Wheel Drive) is the sporty new cutting edge of serial rear-wheel drive sports cars from Audi. “The Audi R8 V10 RWD really struck a chord with customers right from the start with its rear-wheel drive derived from the R8 LMS racecar and its unfiltered dynamics. Now it has 30 PS and 10 newton meters more, taking the driving experience to a whole new level,” says Sebastian Grams, Managing Director of Audi Sport GmbH. The base versions of both models, the R8 V10 quattro and the R8 V10 RWD as a Coupé and Spyder, will be replaced by the new performance models. This puts the R8 model range more firmly in the top position.

SOURCE: Audi