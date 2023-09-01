The new MINI family is all-electric, digital and distinctive

MINI is consistently pursuing its path towards an all-electric model range and will be presenting two members of the new MINI family at the IAA (International Motor Show) in Munich (5 - 10 September 2023)

As a 3-door model in its fifth generation, the all-electric MINI Cooper underscores the brand’s tradition with its hallmark MINI design and stands for urban driving fun. The new MINI Countryman has grown in external dimensions and offers its passengers even more space, comfort, and safety – even beyond paved roads thanks to all-wheel drive. The new MINI Cooper and the new MINI Countryman are both fully electric, guaranteeing locally emission-free driving and emphasising the exceptional position the MINI has in its respective segment by combining distinctive design, advanced drivetrain technology and an immersive digital experience.

Electrified go-kart feeling and an immersive user experience take the MINI DNA to a new level. The new MINI models are characterised by a modern and purist design that focuses on the essentials. The core of the brand is also embodied in the fifth model generation of the MINI Cooper 3-door – all-electric and consistently geared towards urban driving fun. The new all-electric MINI Countryman has grown and emphasises its suitability for setting out on adventures beyond the city limits. In addition, the MINI Aceman will premiere in April 2024 as a crossover in the premium small car segment.

“The continued high demand for our locally emission-free vehicles confirms our path to a fully electric future. It demonstrates the openness of our global MINI community to electric mobility, and I am confident that the new generation of MINI models will inspire even more people. Thanks to our electrified go-kart feeling, an immersive user experience and a responsible attitude, the new MINI family is tailor made for urban target groups all around the world,” explains Stefanie Wurst, head of the MINI brand.

Consistently advancing the all-electric model portfolio.

Since the relaunch of the brand at the turn of the millennium, the MINI has not only developed into a premium vehicle, but it has also reinvented itself time and again without neglecting its own origins and tradition. This constant development and the ability to regularly set new trends have established a large fan base for MINI worldwide. On its way to becoming an all-electric brand, MINI is now presenting two of its most important models.

The new vehicles enable locally emission-free mobility and allow MINI drivers to adapt them to their different lifestyles and requirements. The hallmark MINI creative use of space offers maximum flexibility as well as enabling a high degree of variability in terms of interior design. The user experience takes a noticeable technological leap with the MINI Operating System 9, which has been optimised for touch and voice control. The round OLED display, the MINI Interaction Unit, is both an instrument cluster as well as the centre of experiences and comfort. Textile surfaces revolutionise the aesthetic appeal of the interior by reducing it to the essentials and adding a new level of well-being and warmth.

The new MINI models interpret design features with impressive clarity.

The new MINI family takes driving fun, the user experience, and the responsible attitude of the brand into a new era, a comprehensive transformation that is reflected in the new design language “Charismatic Simplicity”. This combines the traditional MINI values with progressive innovations in a particularly authentic way, reducing the vehicle design to the essentials.

The new models of the MINI family share a purist design that takes equal account of the urban character of MINI and the innovative spirit of the MINI community.

Short overhangs, a short bonnet, a long wheelbase, and big wheels – the proportions of the new model generation are typical MINI. The visual three-part division into the vehicle body, the surrounding window area and the contrasting roof also ensures the new MINI models are instantly recognisable. The surfaces of the all-electric MINI Cooper and the MINI Countryman look particularly exciting thanks to the integrative treatment of details. Flush door handles, the absence of fender flares and side scuttles underline the clear and modern overall impression. The clearly defined shoulder area gives the new MINI models a decidedly athletic vehicle body.

The vehicle’s character, which is as agile as it is compact, is reinforced by new daytime running light elements for the LED headlights and the Matrix LED taillights with three different settings on all new vehicle models. These individual light signatures each support different aspects of the car body design and interact with the environment by means of a special welcome and farewell light animation.

The all-electric MINI Cooper: the reinvention of the original.

Going into its fifth model generation, the MINI Cooper 3-door still embodies the core of the brand. As an all-electric vehicle, the new MINI is available in the Cooper E variant and as the Cooper SE, featuring higher output and range. Within the new MINI family, “Cooper” refers to all MINI 3-door and 5-door models, and also the MINI Convertible. It is no longer used as an engine specification. The classic round headlights and the striking octagonal grille are the dominant features of the front section, making the model the characteristic face of MINI.

The distinctively structured bonnet contributes to the intriguing surface design. Black side sills visually move the all-electric MINI Cooper closer to the road. Four different trims – Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW – serve the purpose of differentiation, each giving the new MINI its own distinct character.

The 135 kW/184 hp electric motor in the MINI Cooper E generates a torque of 290 Nm and accelerates the vehicle from standstill to 100 km/h in 7.3 seconds. With an output of 160 kW/218 hp, the MINI Cooper SE sprints from 0 to 100 km/h in 6.7 seconds with a maximum torque of 330 Nm. The range determined in the WLTP test cycle is 305 kilometres for the MINI Cooper E and 402 kilometres for the MINI Cooper SE. *

The interior: minimalist, digital, immersive & warm.

In the interior, the design of the front section harks back to the elegantly minimalist design of the classic Mini with a slim and generous dashboard and a multifunction steering wheel for hallmark MINI go-kart feeling. The central OLED display, the MINI Interaction Unit, sets a new standard with its high resolution and contributes to the heightened presence of the circular instrument, which has a diameter of 240 millimetres.

The new MINI Intelligent Personal Assistant can be activated by saying the words “Hey MINI”. Being able to control numerous functions with voice control increases comfort, facilitating greater concentration on driving. The newly designed reduced toggle bar with five switches includes all driving functions and is ideally positioned for the driver below the circular instrument. The gearshift has been eliminated to create additional storage space between the front seats. In the wireless charging area in this storage space, mobile devices can be charged and conveniently accessed at any time.

The new interior experience is mainly created by the textile surfaces. A specially developed knitting process is used to create the easy-care, versatile structure of the two-colour textile. Optionally, up to seven MINI Experience Modes bring the dashboard to life. Special light projections extend the colours of the round instrument across the dashboard, expanding the overall experience of the user interface in the interior. The new cockpit customisation options add a personal feel-good factor to the interior of the new MINI Cooper.

All trims of the all-electric MINI Cooper feature seats in high-quality Vescin artificial leather, while all textiles and yarns for the seat, knitted surfaces, vehicle headliner and floor are made from recycled materials.

The new MINI Countryman: all-electric and adventurous.

Higher, longer, MINI – with an additional six centimetres in height and thirteen centimetres in length, the new MINI Countryman has grown noticeably compared to its predecessor, offering even more space and comfort. Wider wheel arches and a clear, modern design enhance the crossover aesthetic appeal of the rugged MINI adventurer. The elegant design of the C-pillar differs according to the vehicle trim and is based on one of the vehicle’s four roof colours. The upright shape of the new Matrix taillights frame the rear of the vehicle. Below the model lettering, the body tapers across the entire width and, together with the striking, all-round vehicle band in black, emphasises the enhanced presence of the new MINI Countryman.

The 150 kW/204 hp electric motor in the MINI Countryman E generates a torque of 250 Nm and accelerates the car from standstill to 100 km/h in 8.6 seconds. With 230 kW/313 hp, the electric motors of the all-wheel drive MINI Countryman SE ALL4 generate a combined torque of 494 Nm in total and accelerate the vehicle from 0 to 100 km/h in 5.6 seconds. The range determined according to the WLTP test cycle is 462 kilometres for the MINI Countryman E and 433 kilometres for the MINI Countryman SE ALL4. *

The interior: individual, multifunctional and full of high-level comfort.

In the interior, the versatile new MINI Countryman is the largest and most spacious MINI model available thanks to its high degree of adaptability. The clearly designed dashboard and the door panels are covered with woven textile surfaces. Their design is coordinated with eight different MINI Experience Modes: these maximise the options for individualising the interior by means of light projections, a customisable user interface and new engine sounds.

The MINI Operating System 9, which has been optimised for touch and voice control, together with the central OLED display with a diameter of 240 millimetres and many new, digital additional functions in the MINI Connected Package, noticeably raises the level of hallmark MINI driving fun in the cockpit of the new MINI Countryman. This also becomes apparent in the newly designed multifunction steering wheel with two-spoke design and optional textile strap instead of the classic lower spoke. Compared to the MINI Cooper, the air outlets in the cockpit are arranged vertically and, together with the upright dashboard, emphasise the character of the new MINI Countryman.

As in the exterior, the vertically mounted door handles in the interior are integrated flush with the surfaces. In combination with the tinted panoramic glass roof and the clear, reduced shapes of the front seats and rear seat, the ambience in the new MINI Countryman is particularly bright and spacious. The increased body size provides additional headroom and legroom, expanding the space options in the compact premium Crossover. The four available trims – Essential, Classic, Favoured and JCW – offer different design and equipment levels and give the new MINI Countryman a distinctive character.

*All specified technical Data are preliminary.

SOURCE: BMW Group