The “Lancia Certified” program starts

The “Lancia Certified” program to select and certify the brand’s used vehicles starts today in Italy

“With the launch of the “Lancia Certified” program, today marks another major milestone in the Lancia Renaissance, designed for all customers and fans of the brand who are interested in owning a certified and guaranteed used Lancia vehicle,” stated Luca Napolitano, CEO of the Lancia brand. “This is an exclusive program that transforms the used car purchase experience into a true brand experience. “Lancia Certified” is starting off in Italy, but will then be extended to the markets where Lancia will be again present.”

“Lancia Certified”

The program was created to leverage used Lancia vehicles less than 7 years old and with fewer than 150,000 km, via a thorough an exclusive selection, checking and guarantee process conducted by a team of specialists. Each car is meticulously subjected to unique tests and certifications, with 120 checks by the relevant Lancia staff. The commercial warranty covers most spare parts damaged due to mechanical or electrical failure for up to 24 months from the vehicle delivery date, with unlimited mileage and with no excess. Customers will incur no maintenance costs for 15,000 km or one year and, during the warranty period, the cars will benefit from 24/7 European Roadside Assistance.

Lancia is also providing a series of personalized services, to meet the wishes and requirements of all interested parties: not only will it be possible to test drive the vehicle on the road ahead of purchase, but the “Satisfaction or your money back” option will also mean that the purchased vehicle can be returned within 10 working days of delivery or, where applicable, replaced with a vehicle of the same category.

The “Lancia Certified” program makes use of the great professionalism in the brand’s sales network, to leverage Lancia cars with the support of management methods based on best practice adopted worldwide in the sales of used vehicles. The program applies to all Lancia showrooms, where there will be an exclusive display area for “Lancia Certified” vehicles.

A revamped platform to enhance the customer journey

Customer satisfaction, which has always been a hallmark of the brand, is also central to the new “Lancia Certified” program. Indeed, the customer journey is enhanced via the dedicated, fully revamped digital platform, where customers can check all the cars available, including with a 360° view of each. Interested parties can also identify the dealerships to approach, then continue the experience in person: specific areas and dedicated staff will be available at all dealers, where customers can view up close the Lancia model of their choice and take a test drive with no obligation to buy.

Already active in Italy, the program is due to be extended to the overseas markets where Lancia will be again present, in perfect harmony with the journey embarked on with the brand’s new Corporate Identity. Starting from a pilot showroom in Milan, this consolidated roadmap will be implemented throughout the Italian and overseas networks by June 30, 2024, to coincide with the launch of the New Ypsilon. These refurbished retailers will ensure Lancia can welcome its customers into a space that provides the “home feeling” experienced in sophisticated Italian homes, offering uncompromising quality. Lancia’s efficient and innovative distribution model consists of a selected number of retailers, with no large showrooms. The intention is to maintain a high level of quality, both online and offline, in the six European countries involved in the brand’s internationalization process.

SOURCE: Stellantis