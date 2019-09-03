The Lamborghini Sián: limited edition hybrid super sports car previews the future

At the Frankfurt Motor Show Automobili Lamborghini unveils the Lamborghini Sián: a hybrid super sports car delivering new technologies and unsurpassed performance in the hybrid sphere.

The fastest Lamborghini of all time is realized in a new futuristic design; drawing on the brand’s style DNA, but clearly a design for a new era. Taking the most iconic V12 Lamborghini power plant of today, the Sián is engineered around unique hybrid technologies, delivering the extraordinary emotion and exceptional dynamic performance of a naturally aspirated Lamborghini super sports car, while meeting a future demanding electrification.

“The Sián is a masterpiece in possibilities,” says Stefano Domenicali, Automobili Lamborghini Chairman and Chief Executive Officer. “Not only does the Sián deliver a formidable hyper-car design and engineering tour de force today, it augments the potential for Lamborghini as a super sports car brand for tomorrow and for decades to come, even as hybridization becomes more desirable and inevitably essential. The Lamborghini Sián represents the first step in Lamborghini’s route to electrification, and expedites our next-generation V12 engine. Its Sián moniker, meaning ‘flash or lightning’ in Bolognese dialect, denotes the first electrification of a Lamborghini production car and confirms our strong connection to the territory in which we operate. With the Sián, Automobili Lamborghini demonstrates its dynastic strength as a legendary super sports car brand for the future.”

The Sián technology: hybrid power delivering the best performance

“Lamborghini’s strategic heritage in one-off and very limited series cars is not only a commitment to exclusivity but a presentation of future designs and technologies. With this car, we set ourselves the challenge of creating the best hybrid solution for a Lamborghini super sports car to provide us with the first step on our electrification strategy,” says Maurizio Reggiani, Chief Technical Officer. “Lamborghini is inherently a rule breaker, a challenger, always pushing what is possible to find a better solution. With the Sián we are defining our route to innovation and we are setting new rules in new technologies, instead of just following existing solutions. The result is the Lamborghini Sián, which includes the world-first application of a supercapacitor for hybridization and new materials technology.”

The Sián adopts the V12 as the pinnacle of today’s Lamborghini engines and develops a new super sports car powertrain: a unique new hybrid system focuses on providing the highest power possible via the lightest solution.

A 48 volt e-motor, delivering 34 hp, has been incorporated into the gearbox to provide immediate response and improved performance: the first time in any low-voltage hybrid that a direct connection has been made between electric motor and wheels. The e-motor also supports low-speed maneuvers such as reversing and parking with electric power.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Lamborghini