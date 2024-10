The Jeep® brand previewed the next-generation Compass, the first four-wheel-drive compact Jeep SUV built on the STLA Medium platform

The Jeep® brand previewed the next-generation Compass, the first four-wheel-drive compact Jeep SUV built on the STLA Medium platform. True to the brand’s “Freedom of Choice” strategy, it will offer various multi-energy propulsion systems delivering affordable capability, top performance, and advanced technology. Debuting first in Europe in 2025 with production in Melfi, Italy, the new Jeep Compass will expand to North America and globally in 2026.

SOURCE: Stellantis