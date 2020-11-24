The ice cream van is back: specialist bodybuilder Whitby Morrison orders 55 more Mercedes-Benz Sprinter vans

Great Britain’s ice cream sellers are successfully taking on the COVID-19 pandemic: as the restrictions imposed on public life have led to a drastic reduction in sales at exhibitions, festivals and other similar events, they’ve started to revive an age-old tradition and have simply brought sales back to residential areas, just like 50 years ago.

Specialist bodybuilder Whitby Morrison is also benefiting from this trend with its customised ice cream vans. The latest order from the premium manufacturer was for 55 Mercedes-Benz Sprinter chassis. Operations Director Ed Whitby says: “Our vehicles are synonymous with the highest quality and meet all of the individual requirements that our customers have. The chassis must also meet our high standards, which is why we always recommend the Mercedes-Benz Sprinter. It is unbeatable in reliability, fuel efficiency and safety. And even more comfortable and attractive than the competition.” Acceptance by clients of the ice cream sellers is also an important aspect: “The ice cream van operators are very keen to display the star on their bonnet.” Not to be underestimated is also the especially reliable Service24h from Mercedes-Benz.

Whitby Morrison, founded in 1962, builds an average of 85 vehicles per year. With the Sprinter, which has been setting standards in the segment for 25 years, the body specialist has found the ideal base vehicle. The 3.5-tonne variant is the one which is usually ordered, but a permissible gross vehicle weight of five tonnes is also possible. The company exports to more than 60 countries, including Australia and some Caribbean islands.

The company, based in Crewe (Cheshire), has been ordering Sprinter chassis for more than ten years. “A long-lasting relationship which continues to go from strength to strength,” says Ed Whitby. “The Mercedes employees aren’t just extraordinarily motivated, they also assist us at all times with new ideas and possibilities.”

SOURCE: Daimler