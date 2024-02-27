The future of trucking is electric, says Tevva, and invites fleet managers to find out why

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has kicked off the first of its 2024 drive event days, with 40 prospective customers enjoying a day at Tevva London in Tilbury driving the only UK-made 7.5t battery-electric truck

British electric vehicle manufacturer Tevva has kicked off the first of its 2024 drive event days, with 40 prospective customers enjoying a day at Tevva London in Tilbury driving the only UK-made 7.5t battery-electric truck.

The Tevva 7.5t truck offers up to 140 miles (227 kilometres) from its 105-kWh battery on a single charge and is ideal for urban delivery fleets. It is the only battery electric truck of its class in production in the UK today.

Ken Scott, Managing Director of Tevva said: “The future is undeniably electric – despite what you might read in certain sections of the UK press – and that includes trucks. In fact, the decarbonisation of trucking will have a bigger positive impact on air quality and reduced carbon emissions than passenger cars.

“As the only British company making battery-electric trucks today, we’re delighted to launch this ‘try before you buy’ programme, where you can test drive one of our vehicles for yourself. Any forward-thinking fleet decision-maker shouldn’t miss this opportunity. They might be surprised at how smooth the transition from a dirty diesel to a clean electric truck can be,” Scott added.

Agreeing with this assessment, Rich Wilkins, Key Account Manager at Kuehne + Nagel said: “Driving the Tevva truck was such an amazing experience. The truck drove so smoothly, quietly, and effortlessly – and the power from the acceleration was sensational.”

The customer experience events aim to provide fleet managers, transport managers, operations directors and anyone tasked with decarbonising their commercial vehicle fleets with the opportunity to get behind the wheel of an electric truck. The next Tevva Drive Event will be held on Thursday 21 March.

The test drive route visits Tilbury Port and Tilbury town, mimicking typical urban delivery routes. Participants will be able to drive or be driven on local roads and experience first-hand the ‘wow factor’ of that first electric drive.

A full programme includes an informal knowledge share of the onboard technologies at the Tevva Creation Hub – covering batteries, regen braking, eMotors and a look at the company’s manufacturing facilities. There will be time allocated to ask questions and meet with experts from Tevva’s product, sales and aftersales, engineering, manufacturing and leadership team.

Tevva will be running customer experience days regularly throughout 2024, so any party interested in test driving a battery-electric truck, including the media, can register their interest here.

SOURCE: Tevva