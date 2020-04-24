The first SUV X7 of JAC passenger vehicle 3.0 era launched into market

At the 2019 Chengdu Auto Show, the hatchback sports car was officially appeared, opening the JAC passenger vehicle 3.0 era. The young and rhythmic design, German quality, excellent performance and rich product value have become the marks of JAC passenger car 3.0 era. Nowadays, JAC passenger vehicles continue to lay out the series of products of the 3.0 era, and the X7 is coming as the first SUV in the new era.

The model X7 is equipped with a 1.5TGDI + 6DCT/6MT power combination and is produced in line with JAC Volkswagen. As a medium-sized SUV, the X7 has a comfortable and large space, excellent and intelligent configuration and comprehensive safety performance. The combination of super strength and surprise price provide consumers more competitive product choices, defining a new example for SUV value.

Empowered by Volkswagen, the quality of X7 is comparable to the German level

With the continuous deepening of cooperation between JAC and Volkswagen, JAC passenger vehicles have fully applied the German VDA quality management system since February 2018,and have greatly improved product quality. Under the guidance of the new standards, JAC passenger vehicles cost 200 million rmb to transform and upgrade the production line. At the same time, 50 quality management teams were trained in the system and field of the Volkswagen training center to ensure that the offline products meet the global quality standard of Volkswagen.

As the first SUV of the JAC passenger vehicle 3.0 era, X7 not only is produced in line with JAC Volkswagen based on “the same equipment, the same worker, and the same standard”, but also has chassis carefully tuned by JAC Volkswagen experts, which is full of Germany style. The suspension system of X7 fully benchmarks Volkswagen. The front McPherson independent suspension has good handling stability and smooth performance. The rear multi-link independent suspension preferably selects high-performance components. Its comfortable handling and riding performance fully exceed the competitors of the same level. It can be said that the overall performance, matching and adjustment of the X7 chassis have reached the international first-class level.

Fine appearance attracts fans, international master design leads aesthetic trend

In addition to the high-quality products empowered by Volkswagen, X7 has better-looking styling, which is inseparable from JAC’s efforts to deepen its global design over the years. Since 2005, JAC has embarked on the globalization of design, and now has a national design center in Hefei headquarters, a design center in Turin, Italy, and a design center in Tokyo, Japan. Among them, the Italian Design Center gathered many world-renowned designers, such as the original Alfa Romeo exterior chief designer Daniele Gaglione (Daniele), the original Lancia and Maserati interior chief Giancarlo Concilio, and Maurizio Poli,the original chief engineer of the top design company Georgiaro and Stola. The “Fastback + Hatchback” design, the highlights of J7, came from Daniele Gaglione (Daniele).X7 is another masterpiece carefully created by the All-Star design team, and will lead the new trend of mid-size SUV aesthetics with its strength.

The front face of X7 is stylish and atmospheric with the straight waterfall grille full of strength and layering, bringing a strong visual impact. The headlight group adopts the popular split design, and the LED daytime running lights that take into account the function of the turn signal are full of science and technology sense. The LED automatic headlights with integrated far and near lights are as sharp as eagle eyes and stylish. Beneficial from the horizontal through-type LED taillight design, the rear of the X7 not only adds a sense of technology and recognition, but also has a broader visual atmosphere.

SOURCE: JAC Motors