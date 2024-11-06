The all-new Škoda Kylaq: A new era for Škoda in India’s popular sub-4-metre SUV segment

Made in India for India: Third locally developed Škoda model after the Kushaq and Slavia

Škoda Auto India unveils the all-new Škoda Kylaq, the Czech brand’s first model in the popular sub-4-metre segment, which accounts for nearly 50% of sales in the Indian car market. The Kylaq SUV is the first model in India to adopt elements of Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language. It is powered by an efficient 1.0 TSI engine and features more than 25 active and passive safety features as standard. The latest addition to Škoda’s line-up, developed and produced locally for the Indian market, will hit the roads in early 2025 with a very competitive price tag of INR 789,000 (around EUR 8,700).

“The Škoda Kylaq is our first sub-4-metre SUV, designed in India and for India as a new entry point to our brand. India is key to our internationalisation plans, the world’s third-largest car market, and SUVs make up 50% of new vehicle sales. We want the Kylaq to welcome new customers who are looking in this popular and fast-growing segment. Adding to its appeal, the Kylaq marks the debut in India of our Modern Solid design language, with new visual accents. It also beckons with a wide choice of variants, colours, features and a standard package of over 25 active and passive safety technologies. At a very competitive starting price of INR 789,000, the Kylaq is the most accessible Škoda model in India.” Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto

Perfect choice for everyday explorers in the city and beyond

Combining compact dimensions, a spacious interior, superb handling characteristics and 189 mm of ground clearance, the Kylaq is perfectly equipped both for trips around the city and off the beaten track. The Škoda Kylaq is 3,995 mm long, 1,783 mm wide and 1,619 mm tall with a generous 2,566 mm wheelbase. Equipped with a 1.0 TSI engine delivering 85 kW and 178 Nm of torque to the front wheels, the Kylaq offers a choice between a six-speed manual or automatic transmission. It reaches a top speed of 188 kph, and with the manual option, accelerates from 0 to 100 kph in just 10.5 seconds.

“The Škoda Kylaq is our third offering based on the MQB-A0-IN platform, developed by our teams in India with comprehensive support by our colleagues in the Czech Republic for Indian customers. From the outset, this platform was designed to accommodate a sub-4-metre car like the Kylaq. This SUV is built on four key pillars: comfort, quality, global design language, and safety. That’s why the Kylaq has been rigorously tested across varied terrains, altitudes, and weather conditions. It will lead our presence in India’s fastest-growing and most competitive segment.” Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development

Reinterpretation of familiar Škoda lines with Modern Solid design language

The all-new Škoda Kylaq represents a milestone in the brand’s history as the first-ever sub-4-metre SUV and the first Škoda model in India to adopt elements of the brand’s new Modern Solid design language. Among its signature features is the shiny black grille with 3D ribs, which replaces the familiar Škoda radiator grille at the front. Also new is a bold lower front spoiler in aluminium optics.

Aligning with the Modern Solid era, the headlights feature slim lines and a minimalist, purposeful design. They reinterpret the typical four-eye Škoda SUV face and use LED technology exclusively across all variants of the Kylaq. While the narrow upper segments of the headlights serve as daytime running lights, position lights and indicators, the larger lower modules provide the important low and high beam functions with crystalline-designed LED elements.

The Kylaq’s sides feature clean, modern lines, robust cladding around the wheel arches and sills, and high ground clearance, giving it a confident SUV stance within compact dimensions. A hexagon pattern along the side and rear further enhances its design. The model is available in five paint finishes, with the striking Olive Gold making its debut in the Kylaq.

Advanced safety systems across all variants

With a comprehensive suite of advanced active and passive safety systems, the all-new Škoda Kylaq ensures a high level of occupant protection at all times. Standard across all variants are 25 active and passive safety features, including six airbags, Multi-Collision Brake, Roll Over Protection, Motor Slip Regulation, Electronic Differential Lock, XDS+, Anti-lock Brakes, Electronic Brake Force Distribution, and Electronic Stability Control, among others. Select variants come equipped with over 35 safety features, such as cornering lights, automatic headlights and wipers, Hill Hold Control, and tyre pressure monitoring.

Simplicity and spaciousness inside, including the largest boot in the segment

The interior of the all-new Škoda Kylaq is characterised by simplicity, clean lines, new sustainable Design Selections and spaciousness. Leading its segment, the Kylaq’s boot offers 446 litres of storage, which expands to 1,265 litres with the rear seats folded down. There are also numerous Simply Clever storage options, including a dedicated stowage space for the parcel tray, maximising the use of the boot’s impressive capacity. Additional storage is provided in all four doors and the centre console. Moreover, the Kylaq comes with bag hooks in the boot, Smartgrip bottle holders, coat hooks, ticket holders in the A-pillar, and a phone holder in the back pocket.

Infotainment – Digital interface

The Škoda Kylaq features a central, 10.1-inch (25.6 cm) infotainment display, boasting a clear, intuitive interface and graphic design. It connects wirelessly to Android Auto and Apple CarPlay and also supports wireless charging. The driver’s 8-inch (20.32 cm) Digital Cockpit provides a clear and intuitive overview of all key driving data, including the speed, tyre pressure warning, cruise control and other useful information.

Features tailored for India

The Kylaq introduces several segment-firsts, including six-way electric seats with ventilation for the driver and front passenger. Paired with Auto Climatronic, these ventilated seats provide optimal comfort in a market that faces both extreme heat and cold. Select variants also feature an electric sunroof, a highly desired feature among Indian consumers. Additional offerings include cruise control, steering-mounted paddle shifters with the six-speed automatic and leatherette seats. The interior is available in a choice of single or dual-tone designs.

Tested to the moon and back

The Kylaq has been rigorously tested across more than 800,000 kilometres of Indian terrain – equivalent to over 20 trips around the Earth’s circumference or the distance to the moon and back. Testing included altitudes from sea level to 3,000 metres and temperatures ranging from -10°C to +85°C. To ensure top quality, the Kylaq’s polymer parts spent two years exposed to open-air weather conditions. Additionally, 100 random samples underwent intensive water tests, facing 25-30 litres of water per minute/m² at angles up to 16 degrees to confirm zero water ingress, even in extreme monsoon conditions.

Built with a focus on sustainability

The Kylaq is manufactured at the Chakan plant, where 30% (18.5 MW) of the facility’s power is generated from solar energy. The company aims to increase this to 75% by 2026. Additionally, the plant is a water-positive facility, returning more water than it consumes. With over 660,000 trees planted, it has earned both Zero Waste to Landfill and Zero Liquid Discharge certifications. The Kylaq itself incorporates sustainable materials, such as a bamboo-fibre-infused pad with a textile finish, creating a unique speckle effect on the dashboard.

Made in India for India

Developed and manufactured in India, the all-new Kylaq is Škoda Auto’s third SUV in the Indian market, joining the Kodiaq and Kushaq. The Kylaq is specifically designed for the sub-4-metre category – a segment unique to India and highly popular, holding nearly 50% market share. This compact SUV is built on the localised MQB-A0-IN platform, which also supports the Kushaq SUV and Slavia sedan.

SOURCE: Škoda