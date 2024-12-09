The all-new Škoda Elroq: Ringing in the next chapter of electric mobility in the popular compact SUV segment

Starting at £31,500: the Elroq enters the UK market as the most affordable EV in its segment, taking into account its battery size and extensive standard equipment

Curtains up for the first of its kind: the all-new Škoda Elroq is the Czech brand’s first all-electric model in the strategically important compact SUV category. At the same time, it is also the first model to adopt Škoda’s new Modern Solid design language, combining robustness, functionality and authenticity. The Elroq offers a comprehensive line-up of powertrain and battery options, with a maximum range of up to 360 miles. Its extensive standard equipment includes a rear-view camera, Crew Protect Assist, Blind Spot Detection, 13-inch infotainment and SmartLink. This combination makes the Elroq the most affordable electric vehicle in its segment in the UK market, with a starting price of £31,500.

Klaus Zellmer, CEO of Škoda Auto, says: “The Škoda Elroq is our first BEV model in the compact SUV class, the fastest-growing and most popular sub-segment in Europe. The Elroq stands out as our first model to adopt the Modern Solid design language, defined by robustness, functionality and new visual accents such as the black Tech-Deck Face. A wide choice of battery sizes and an excellent drag coefficient enable a range of up to 360 miles. The standard equipment package is extensive, including multiple state‑of‑the‑art assistance systems. At a very competitive starting price, the Elroq is the most affordable vehicle in its segment, achieving price parity with its ICE counterpart.”

Martin Jahn, Škoda Auto Board Member for Sales and Marketing, adds: “The Škoda Elroq delivers an attractive price-value proposition at the right time, as it offers many interested car buyers an easier and more affordable way to drive electric. Its appealing overall package, combined with a spacious, comfortable, and highly functional interior, as well as outstanding handling characteristics, makes it the ideal companion for many customer groups – from families to corporate clients. We are confident that the latter, in particular, will appreciate its expected high residual value. We will be offering flexible financing options and attractive leasing rates, paired with special service packages and car insurance conditions.”

Perfect choice for everyday explorers in and out of the city

The all-new Elroq is the latest addition to Škoda’s growing electric portfolio, which will include various new models over the coming years. The compact SUV is the electric alternative to the Karoq and offers list price parity with its ICE counterpart. It is perfectly equipped for both urban and suburban environments and outdoor adventures off the beaten track, thanks to its compact dimensions, spacious interior and superb driving characteristics.

Modern Solid: Tech-Deck Face with a new interpretation of familiar Škoda lines

The exterior of the Elroq is defined by a distinctive shape and clean lines, making it the first Škoda model to adopt the new Modern Solid design language. Looking at traditional Škoda design elements from an entirely new perspective, the glossy black Tech-Deck Face replaces the typical Škoda grille, while still referencing familiar Škoda lines. The new front is also characterised by a robust front bumper with a Unique Dark Chrome insert, while the hallmark Škoda SUV “four eyes” headlights graphic has been completely reinterpreted. The Elroq is also the first model to feature the Škoda lettering on both the bonnet and steering wheel. The Elroq features an exceptionally aerodynamic body, boasting a drag coefficient of just 0.26. This is achieved through a range of innovative design elements, enabling a top speed of 111 mph.

Wide choice of powertrains, long range and short charging times

The Škoda Elroq is available with three different battery sizes and powertrains. Outputs start at 170 PS for the entry-level Elroq 50 model. The Elroq 85 can achieve a maximum range of 360 miles on the WLTP cycle. Charging rates of up to 175 kW at DC fast-charging stations enable the 82 kWh battery of the Elroq 85 to recharge from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes. The batteries of the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60 can be charged even more quickly, in 25 minutes or less. The increased efficiency and charging speed as well as an optimised preheating feature take the customer experience to a new level.

Spacious interior with sustainable materials and new Simply Clever ideas

The Elroq provides a generous amount of interior space. This includes the largest boot in its segment with 470 litres of luggage capacity (up to 1,580 litres with the rear seats folded down). A 13″ infotainment screen with an even more intuitive user interface comes as standard. The Design Selections use numerous innovative sustainable interior materials. There are also new Simply Clever features, among them clever compartments offering 48 litres of storage capacity and a storage net for the charging cable under the parcel shelf. A wide range of intuitive connectivity features, advanced assistance systems and up to nine airbags ensure superior driving comfort and the highest level of active and passive safety.

New, more intuitive user interface and enhanced MyŠkoda app

The infotainment display comes with a new user interface, which is even easier and more intuitive to operate, thanks to a clearer menu structure. The software enables up to five shortcuts for vehicle functions to be set, as well as four shortcuts for applications. Both the Vehicle and Apps menus have been refined to deliver even more user-friendly controls. New Favourite options for battery preheating, Speed Assist and Heaters have been added to the top bar in the upper left corner. Additionally, it is no longer necessary to authenticate the user on the welcome screen; instead, users are logged in automatically. The new software also offers an upgraded navigation system, and easier climate control.

The latest version of the MyŠkoda app features further enhancements: Powerpass is now integrated into the MyŠkoda app, giving access to more than 800,000 charging points across Europe. The list of Škoda Connect services now also includes Lock & Unlock, allowing users to lock or unlock their car remotely using the MyŠkoda app. Remote Park Assist, which enables the Elroq to enter and exit parallel and end-on parking spaces automatically, is also controlled via the MyŠkoda smartphone app. The system uses Bluetooth communication, with the owner holding the vehicle key standing near the Elroq. Another feature is the Track & Explore tab, which allows users to track the production status of their new car and learn about its features.

* The maximum power is determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21. The maximum power is available when the high-voltage battery is at its highest possible state of charge (SoC) and operating within its optimal temperature range. The power available varies according to the driving scenario and is influenced by factors including the battery’s temperature, its SoC, and the physical ageing of the high-voltage battery.

Exterior: Škoda Elroq becomes first production model to adopt new Modern Solid Design language

The Elroq’s new Modern Solid design language represents a fundamental change

Glossy black Tech-Deck Face becomes new trademark, new lighting options

Compact dimensions and excellent aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of 0.26

Exclusive new Timiano Green colour and consistent use of Unique Dark Chrome

The new Škoda Elroq features compact outside dimensions, a distinctive shape and clean lines. With its glossy black Tech-Deck Face, the consistent switch to Unique Dark Chrome and the new exclusive Timiano Green colour, the all-new Elroq is the first Škoda production model to adopt the new design language of the Modern Solid era. In addition, new lighting options and excellent aerodynamics with drag coefficients from 0.26 characterise the latest addition to the Czech car manufacturer’s battery-electric portfolio.

Oliver Stefani, Head of Škoda Design, says: “With the new Elroq, our Škoda Design team has managed to preserve and re-interpret key Škoda design elements and combine them with new ideas and visual accents – like the glossy black Tech-Deck Face. It is one of the hallmarks of our new Modern Solid design language, ushering in a new era. Modern Solid stands for robustness, functionality and authenticity while conveying a sense of safety and strength. The Škoda Elroq, with its distinctive shape and functional, minimalist and clean looks, is the perfect car to debut this new Škoda design approach.”

Tech-Deck Face shows the future shape of the Škoda grille

The all-new Škoda Elroq represents a milestone in the Czech brand’s history. The compact electric SUV is the first Škoda production vehicle to adopt the new Modern Solid design language. Familiar Škoda lines are retained but viewed from a completely new perspective. The new trademark is the Tech-Deck Face, which replaces the familiar Škoda radiator grille at the front. Behind this glossy black element the engineers have concealed sensors such as the radar and the front camera. A little higher up, the Elroq features the new Škoda lettering on the strongly contoured bonnet, making it the brand’s first production model to do away with the logo previously placed there. The lettering as well as the brand and model designations at the rear are painted in Unique Dark Chrome. This also applies to an insert in the rugged front apron and the Škoda logos on the alloy wheels.

New LED light variants, new four-eyed face and minimalist 2D look

In the Modern Solid era, the headlights feature slim lines and a minimalist, purposeful design. They reinterpret the typical four-eyed Škoda SUV face and use LED technology exclusively. While the narrow upper segments of the headlights serve as daytime running lights, position lights and indicators, the larger lower modules provide the important low-beam and high-beam functions. Among the new standout features is a Light Band that visually connects the headlights. This Light Band is initially exclusive to the First Edition model.

Matrix headlight technology and adaptive lighting modes

The headlights of the Elroq are available in two versions: the standard version has a continuous daytime running light and indicator module at the top and a shared unit with LED modules for the low beam and high beam at the bottom. In the top-tier LED Matrix beam headlights, four individual rectangular LED modules form the daytime running light strip in the upper light unit. Two striking LED blocks are used in the lower module. They feature matrix technology with 36 individual light segments, selectively shielding oncoming road users when the high beam is switched on. In addition, the LED Matrix beam headlights offer five adaptive light modes: City mode, Country mode, Highway mode, All-weather light mode and Tourist mode for countries driving on the other side of the road. The rear lights also conform to the Modern Solid design language, with fine lines and a minimalist 2D look. Even the standard variant uses 100 per cent LED technology. The top-of-the-range version also offers dynamic indicators, backlit crystalline elements, an animation when the tailgate is opened and a choice of two Coming/Leaving Home animations that integrate the headlights.

Gently sloping roofline and many design tweaks for excellent aerodynamics

The distinctive, clean side profile of the Škoda Elroq features a dynamic arc beginning at the aero‑optimised A-pillar, extending to a gently sloping roofline that merges seamlessly into a roof spoiler with finlets above the tailgate. The excellent aerodynamics with a drag coefficient of just 0.26 are the result of many clever design tweaks, among them specially moulded exterior mirrors. An active cooling roller blind behind the front apron opens automatically when cooling air is required for the battery system. When cooling requirements are low, it closes and reduces air resistance in the same way as the air curtains at the front. They optimise air flow around the front bumper and the wheels and reduce turbulence behind the wheels. The wheel gap reducers minimise the gap between the front bumper and the front wheels. This also helps reduce turbulence at the front bumper, keeping the air flow close to the bodywork. The 19 to 21-inch alloy wheels are aerodynamically optimised as well, while the striking wheel arches are emphasised by a black trim.

Timiano Green: exclusive colour for the Elroq series

The Škoda Elroq is 4,488 millimetres long, 1,884 millimetres wide and 1,625 millimetres tall. Its wheelbase measures a generous 2,765 millimetres, and the kerb weight is from 1,949 kilograms. Nine paint finishes are available. One of the three solid colours is Timiano Green, making its Škoda debut. This colour is exclusive to the Škoda Elroq.

Interior: Defined by spaciousness, simplicity, intuitiveness and clean lines

Plenty of space for passengers, numerous clever storage options in the interior and the largest boot in the compact SUV class

Design Selections with emphasis on innovative sustainability and durable, practical materials as well as new Simply Clever features

Intuitive infotainment controls with new user interface, a physical button bar, central 13‑inch infotainment display and optional head-up display

The Elroq combines compact exterior dimensions with a generous amount of interior space for passengers, including the biggest boot in its class and clever storage options. The interior is characterised by a clean design, intuitive infotainment features and advanced sustainable materials. Up to three digital displays, a new user interface and a physical button bar make for supreme ease of use. The Design Selections focus on sustainability and innovative, durable and practical materials.

Simplicity and spaciousness inside the new Elroq

The interior of the all-new Škoda Elroq is characterised by simplicity, clean lines, new sustainable Design Selections and spaciousness. Headroom is 1,056 millimetres at the front and 990 millimetres at the rear. With a capacity of 470 litres, the boot is the largest in this vehicle class and can be expanded to a maximum of 1,580 litres by folding down the rear seats. In line with the new Modern Solid design language, the steering wheel features Škoda lettering instead of the brand logo.

13-inch infotainment display as standard and head-up display with Augmented Reality

The Škoda Elroq always comes with a central, 13-inch infotainment display as standard, featuring a clear, intuitive interface and graphic design. Drivers can define up to five shortcuts leading to frequently accessed vehicle functions and up to four shortcuts for apps. New Favourite options for battery preheating, Speed Assist and Heaters have been added to the top bar in the upper left corner. Additionally, it is no longer necessary to authenticate the user on the welcome screen; instead, users are logged in automatically. The new software offers a clearer menu structure, an improved navigation system and an even more user-friendly air conditioning system. A physical button bar below the infotainment display provides quick access to menus controlling the assistance systems, driving modes, parking functions and climate controls.

The Digital Cockpit provides a clear and intuitive overview of all key driving data. A head-up display with Augmented Reality functions and further optimised graphics is available as an option. It shows the speed, recognised traffic signs, cruise control and assistance system information as well as navigation instructions. In addition, Augmented Reality projects further information into the driver’s field of vision. This can include dynamic navigation arrows, destination markers, welcome and goodbye logos and dynamic driving aids.

Design Selections with numerous durable and sustainable materials

With the Design Selections available for the Elroq, Škoda is placing even more emphasis on innovative, sustainable, durable and practical materials. In the Loft Design Selection, contrasting stitching in Moss Green adds fresh accents to the interior, which is dominated by anthracite grey. The seat covers are made of artificial leather and dark bluish‑grey RecyTitan fabric. It is used for the door panels, seats, instrument panel, centre armrest and knee area. The material contains 78% recycled PET, for example from drinks bottles. For the first time in a Škoda model, fibres from mechanically recycled post-consumer clothing (6%) are blended in a high-tech process combining circularity with safe chemical treatment. The careful attention to detail during the spinning and weaving of yarns ensures comfort, durability, and sustainability.

The Lodge Design Selection features a material called TechnoFil, which is composed of 75% recycled ECONYL® fibres and 25% polyester. The innovative ECONYL® yarns re-use nylon waste, such as fishing nets, fabric scraps and carpets destined for landfill, transforming them into new nylon yarn. Known for its excellent friction and abrasion resistance, ECONYL® nylon is also 100% regenerable, allowing yarns to be recycled repeatedly without ever losing quality. The Lodge Design Selection combines black TechnoFil fabrics with light grey artificial leather. It features a black headliner and numerous orange-coloured accents, for example on the seat belts and in the contrasting stitching on the seats and upholstery. This combination is inspired by the Škoda Vision 7S concept car, focusing on the classic elegance of black leather and artificial leather with cognac-coloured contrasting stitching.

Additional sustainable materials

In all Design Selections, the material used for the floor upholstery and mats contains recycled polyester, just like the backing of the artificial leather used for the Lodge, Suite and SportLine Design Selections.

Ambient lighting

The ambient lighting in the new Škoda Elroq is available in two variants depending on the chosen Design Selection. This ambient lighting includes illumination for the front and rear door panels, the door handles, and the centre console; the front and rear footwells are lit in white. The Lodge, Suite, and SportLine Design Selections also incorporate ambient lighting for the dashboard. Users can choose from ten standard colours and five pre-defined mood settings.

Plenty of space for passengers and luggage as well as clever details

There are numerous smart storage options with a total capacity of 48 litres, for example, two additional compartments on either side of the boot. These are among the many brand-new Simply Clever features, as is the storage net for a charging cable under the boot lid and the luggage compartment cover, which can also be installed halfway up. This makes the cargo space particularly versatile. The QR code in the boot links to a quick overview of the equipment and functions available in the vehicle. Interactive video instructions explain the use of the parcel shelf or the newly designed netting system. Among the numerous popular Simply Clever details, there is also a Jumbo box complete with a clever storage tray and tablet holder, a storage box for rear passengers, folding hooks on both sides of the luggage compartment, a cargo element under the boot floor, a partition net screen, a sustainable ice scraper with tyre tread depth gauge in the fifth-door panelling, a sustainable umbrella in the dedicated storage compartment in the driver’s door and a warning triangle stored in the tailgate.

Batteries and powertrains: Long range and reduced charging times for an even better customer experience

Three battery sizes from 55 kWh to 82 kWh, outputs ranging from 170 PS to 286 PS*, top speed up to 111 mph

Maximum range of up to 360 miles; optimised preheating feature contributes to a charging time of 24 minutes

With three different battery sizes from 55 to 82 kWh and outputs ranging from 170 PS to 286 PS*, the all-new Škoda Elroq is all about choice. The Elroq 85 offers a range of up 360 miles on the WLTP cycle and reaches a top speed of 111 mph. Optimised preheating ensures that at DC fast-charging stations, they can be recharged from 10 to 80 per cent in 24 minutes.

Johannes Neft, Škoda Auto Board Member for Technical Development, says: “The Škoda Elroq brings the modern and efficient electric powertrains of our successful Enyaq model family to another vehicle segment. With a wide range of outputs, different powertrains and three battery sizes, we provide our customers freedom of choice right from the start. Its excellent aerodynamics enable the Elroq to achieve a range of up to 360 miles, making it ideal for long-distance journeys. Charging rates of up to 175 kW and optimised preheating ensure short charging stops of 28 minutes for a recharge from 10 to 80 per cent. The Elroq provides outstanding everyday usability, offering our customers exactly what they expect of the Škoda brand.”

Three battery sizes

The Škoda Elroq is based on the Volkswagen Group’s Modular Electrification Toolkit (MEB) and enters the compact SUV segment with efficient powertrain variants, the Elroq 50, 60and 85. The Elroq 50 with rear‑wheel drive and a gross battery capacity of 55 kWh (52 kWh net) is the entry-level model, offering a range of up to 230 miles. Located on the rear axle, its electric motor develops a peak output of 170 PS and a maximum torque of 310 Nm. The Elroq 60 has a battery capacity of 63 kWh (59 kWh net) and offers a range of around 260 miles. Its motor develops 204 PS and 310 Nm of torque. Both variants have a top speed of 99 mph.

The most powerful Elroq variant features the largest battery, with a capacity of 82 kWh (77 kWh net). In the Elroq 85, it is combined with a 286 PS* rear motor that delivers a maximum torque of 545 Nm to the rear wheels. The 85 can achieve a top speed of 111 mph. The Elroq 85 offers one of the longest maximum ranges in its segment, with up to 360 miles on the WLTP cycle – making it the perfect choice for longer journeys.

Short charging times

High charging capacities and optimised preheating ensure short charging times for all variants of the all-new Škoda Elroq. With charging rates of up to 175 kW, the 82 kWh battery of the 85 can be replenished from 10 to 80 per cent in 28 minutes at DC fast-charging stations. For the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60, which support charging rates of up to 145 kW and up to 165 kW respectively, the same process takes 25 minutes or less. All Elroq models support charging rates of up to 11 kW at AC charging stations.

High-voltage batteries with modular design

The Li-ion batteries of the all-new Škoda Elroq have a modular design. The battery of the Elroq 50 consists of eight modules, that of the Elroq 60 of nine modules. The Elroq 85 battery is spread across twelve modules. The batteries are positioned in the vehicle floor under the front and rear seats as well as under the tunnel console to ensure a low centre of gravity. The design of the Elroq’s battery, including its liquid cooling and heating system, is identical to that of the Enyaq family. The battery’s optimised preheating function increases efficiency at DC fast-charging stations. It is either activated automatically when using the navigation system’s route guidance or can be started manually in the infotainment system’s charging menu. The current temperature of the battery and the current state of charge are constantly monitored by the battery thermal management system, which activates the temperature control if necessary.

Škoda Elroq powertrain variants

Elroq 50 Elroq 60* Elroq 85 Battery capacity (gross/net) (kWh) 55 /52 63 /59 82 /77 Charging time (from 10% to 80%) (mins) 25 24 28 Power output (PS)** 170 204 286 Top speed mph) 99 99 111 Acceleration (0–100 km/h) (secs) 9.0 8.0 6.6 Range (miles) 230 260 360

* Preliminary technical data. 60 x available Q1/2025 and Q3/2025, respectively.

** The maximum power is determined in accordance with UN-GTR.21. The maximum power is available when the high-voltage battery is at its highest possible state of charge (SoC) and operating within its optimal temperature range. The power available varies according to the driving scenario and is influenced by factors including the battery’s temperature, its SoC, and the physical ageing of the high-voltage battery.

Axles, brakes and DCC adaptive chassis

The front of the new Elroq is equipped with ventilated disc brakes and single-piston callipers for the Elroq 50 and Elroq 60, while the Elroq 85 features twin-piston callipers. The rear axle is fitted with drum brakes, which are ideal for electric vehicles that primarily rely on regenerative braking. Excellent handling is ensured by a MacPherson front axle with lower triangular arms and a transverse torsion stabiliser, paired with a multi-link suspension with five transverse arms and torsion stabiliser at the rear.

Driving comfort can be further enhanced with the DCC adaptive chassis or variable-ratio progressive steering. The DCC adaptive chassis adjusts the suspension responses based on road surface characteristics or driver preferences. It offers three predefined settings: Normal, Comfort, and Sport, with the Custom mode providing a choice of fifteen different chassis set-ups. Adaptive dampers come as standard in the Elroq 85x and can be ordered as part of the Driver Package for the Elroq 85 and 85 Sportline.

The kerb weight of the new Elroq is 1874-2044 kg, depending on the version, and the total weight is 2,427–2,650 kg, depending on the version. The new Elroq can tow braked trailers weighing up to 1,200 kg on an 8% gradient or 1,000 kg on a 12% gradient.

Connectivity: Extended functionality for the MyŠkoda app

MyŠkoda app features specific services for electric vehicles and parking via smartphone

New features integrated in the MyŠkoda app include Lock & Unlock, the Powerpass and the new Predictive Maintenance service

Škoda Charger wallboxes with full connectivity for convenient and efficient home charging

A digital voice assistant with AI support, comprehensive vehicle control via the MyŠkoda app and Škoda Charger wallboxes for convenient home charging: the all-new Škoda Elroq provides state-of-the-art connectivity. The MyŠkoda app offers numerous options and special services for electric vehicles and can also control the Škoda Charger wallboxes.

Newly designed MyŠkoda app offering a wealth of functions

The redesigned MyŠkoda app combines numerous options and services in a single application, making it the perfect control centre for Elroq owners. With its intuitive, clean and straightforward design, the app now also offers access to the Powerpass in addition to controlling numerous vehicle functions, from locking and unlocking the doors to Remote Parking.

The Elroq’s Škoda Connect services now also include Lock & Unlock, allowing users to lock or unlock their vehicle through the MyŠkoda app, with no distance limitations.

Furthermore, the Powerpass is now integrated directly in the MyŠkoda app, granting access to more than 800,000 charging points across Europe. Drivers can also take advantage of the Plug & Charge option, enabling seamless charging at public stations without the need for external authorisation methods like RFID cards or apps. Compatible charging stations appear in the MyŠkoda app and the vehicle’s infotainment system once the service is activated.

The new Predictive Maintenance service uses driving data and the Vehicle Health Report to anticipate potential issues. It monitors the status of the traction battery and 12V battery, brake pad wear, and the condition of the air conditioning system.

The latest version of the MyŠkoda app supports up to four guest users who can access most services. The main user retains control over guest accounts and receives real-time notifications of their actions. Management of the Plug & Charge service, Service Scheduling, and Digital Certificate services remains exclusive to the main user.

The Discover tab now provides Škoda-related news, while the Loyalty tab allows users to earn and redeem points for brand merchandise, and the Track & Explore tab enables users to monitor the production status of their new car and learn about its features. Charging processes at a domestic Škoda Charger wallbox can also be controlled and programmed via the MyŠkoda app. Specific services for electric vehicles include remote activation of the vehicle’s air conditioning and the integration of charging stops into route planning.

Laura is the perfect intermediary in the vehicle itself – a digital voice assistant that offers an extended range of functions courtesy of the integration of ChatGPT. The ChatGPT software, which is based on artificial intelligence (AI), enables Laura to answer general knowledge questions in addition to controlling vehicle infotainment, navigation and climate control systems. The range of answers, even to complex questions, is constantly increasing. As ChatGPT has no access to vehicle information or personal data and all interactions are subsequently deleted, maximum data protection is guaranteed at all times.

Škoda Charger wallboxes: connected and efficient

The Škoda Charger wallbox is an essential component of the Škoda ecosystem for convenient, efficient and fast home charging. The Škoda Charger Connect, delivering up to 11 kW, offers an environmentally friendly home charging solution with its new solar‑optimised charging mode. This model also supports dynamic-tariff and spot-price charging, optimising costs. The Connect version includes LAN and Wi-Fi connectivity, allowing users to control the charging process remotely via the MyŠkoda app. The top-tier Pro version features an LTE connection with a pre-paid eSIM.

Safety: Advanced assistance systems benefiting from swarm data and new Park Assist

Travel Assist combines several safety systems and makes extended use of swarm data

Park Assist for easy parking and remote vehicle control using a smartphone

Passive safety systems ensure a high level of occupant protection

The all-new Škoda Elroq offers occupants a high level of passive and active safety. It comes with up to nine airbags and state-of-the-art assistance systems. The comprehensive Travel Assist function now makes extended use of swarm data for even more advanced driver support. With Park Assist, owners can even control parking manoeuvres from outside the vehicle.

Advanced assistance systems and up to nine airbags

Škoda’s latest electric SUV boasts a comprehensive range of state-of-the-art passive and active safety systems, such as Travel Assist. This integrates Lane Assist Plus, Adaptive Cruise Control, Traffic Jam Assist, Emergency Assist, and Blind Spot Detection. The most recent version leverages swarm data collected by Volkswagen Group vehicles for enhanced driver assistance. The system continuously downloads a map of its surroundings, charted by vehicles that have previously passed through the area. This feature enables optimised predictive cruise control and predictive cornering assistance. Additionally, with swarm data support, the vehicle can manage areas with sparse road markings, such as incomplete longitudinal lane lines on both sides.

Predictive Adaptive Cruise Control (pACC) optimises energy consumption by automatically adapting the speed to the route, using data from the vehicle’s sensors. Bends, junctions and roundabouts are announced in good time. Speed Assist automatically follows speed limits based on Traffic Sign Recognition and when entering built-up areas. Collision protection is provided by the standard Front Assist, which includes Predictive Pedestrian Protection, Predictive Cyclist Protection, Collision Avoidance Assist and Turn Assist. In the event of an impending accident, Crew Protect Assist quickly initiates protective measures such as closing the side windows and tightening seatbelts. Up to nine airbags protect the occupants in an emergency: airbags for the driver and front passenger, head airbags, front side airbags and a central airbag between the front seats are fitted as standard; rear side airbags are available as an option.

Convenient control of parking manoeuvres via smartphone

The optional Park Assist includes the new Trained Parking, Remote Park Assist and Remote Trained Parking functions. With Remote Park Assist, the driver can control parking manoeuvres using the MyŠkoda app on the smartphone. Remote Park Assist can park the Elroq in rows of parallel-parked or perpendicular-parked vehicles. For perpendicular parking, it can park facing in or out.

The system can also manoeuvre the car out of a row of perpendicular-parked vehicles, either front first or in reverse. For parallel parking, it always reverses into the space in a line of parallel-parked vehicles and prepares the car to pull out by positioning the wheels and, if necessary, reversing to create space. The user is required to remain close to the vehicle while their mobile phone communicates with the car via Bluetooth. With Trained Parking, the Elroq can remember approaches of up to 50 metres to five different parking spaces, which it then executes automatically on request. As soon as a saved parking position has been recognised and displayed by the vehicle, the parking process can be initiated on the vehicle’s infotainment display or from outside the vehicle using the MyŠkoda mobile app.

Škoda Elroq SportLine: Sporty looks and enhanced dynamics

Black exterior accents and carbon-look trim strips in the interior

Sports suspension and progressive steering as standard for the 85 variant

The all-new Škoda Elroq will also become available in a Sportline version. Numerous black details and large wheels characterise the vehicle’s look, while a lowered sports suspension and progressive steering, available for the 85 variant, make for a more dynamic driving experience. The Elroq Sportline will be available with the 60 and 85 batteries.

Sportline tradition continues into the electric age

Sportline variants are a traditional, integral part of Škoda’s model portfolio. Following in the footsteps of the Enyaq Sportline, the Czech brand’s second all-electric SUV will now also be available in a more dynamic version boasting sharper looks and driving dynamics. The 85 variant features a standard sports suspension, with specially tuned springs and dampers, that is lowered by 15 millimetres at the front and 10 millimetres at the rear. Additionally, a progressive steering system enables sportier handling. 20-inch alloy wheels with a black metallic finish are included as standard.

Exterior with signature black Sportline detailing

Like other Sportline models, the sporty Elroq features numerous gloss black details. They include the exterior mirror caps, side window trims and roof rails. A spoiler on the front bumper and a rear apron insert are also finished in gloss black, as is the lettering on the bonnet and tailgate. The Sportline badge has a new place on the fifth door, replacing the designation of the battery version. The rear side windows and the rear window are tinted

Specific Sportline Design Selection and improved equipment

The specific Sportline Design Selection is dominated by sporty black, which also extends to the headliner. The front sports seats with integrated head restraints feature black microsuede and artificial leather upholstery, grey contrasting stitching and seat heating as standard. The heated sports steering wheel has three spokes, recuperation paddles and a Sportline badge. The sporty interior ambience is rounded off by carbon-look trim strips on the dashboard and stainless-steel pedal covers. Standard equipment also includes full LED Matrix headlights, electric boot with kick activation (Virtual pedal), wireless charging with cooling function and keyless entry.

Electric mobility at Škoda: Electrifying future powered by a rich history

Škoda is systematically expanding its BEV portfolio, developing it in the Czech Republic

The Elroq will follow in the successful footsteps of the Škoda Enyaq, which is currently among the most popular BEVs in many European markets

First electrified vehicles as early as 1908, Citigoe iV the first production model in 2020

The future of Škoda is increasingly electric. The Czech manufacturer is pressing ahead with its electric mobility roadmap, which includes the introduction of various new models targeting different customer groups in the coming years. First up is the Škoda Elroq, which follows in the footsteps of the highly successful Enyaq family. But in fact, Škoda’s first experiences with electrified vehicles date back 116 years to the Laurin & Klement E built in 1908.

Following in the footsteps of the trailblazing Škoda Enyaq

Škoda is committed to shaping the transformation of the automotive industry in its home country, the Czech Republic. The Elroq will be built at Škoda Auto’s main plant in Mladá Boleslav. This demonstrates the company’s commitment to the Czech Republic as a future-proof location for the European automotive industry. The all-new Elroq is the latest electric model to be launched by Škoda, with more to come. The 2020 Enyaq was the first Škoda to be based on the Volkswagen Group’s modular electrification toolkit (MEB). It was followed by the dynamic Coupé version in the first quarter of 2022. The Škoda Enyaq is currently one of the best-selling BEVs in European markets like Germany, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, Switzerland, Finland and Lithuania.

Long electric tradition in Mladá Boleslav

Škoda’s founding fathers Václav Laurin and Václav Klement gained their first experience with electrification 116 years ago. In 1908, two electric motors joining forces with a 4.5-litre petrol engine made the Laurin & Klement E the company’s first hybrid. In the late 1930s, electric beer lorries were built in Mladá Boleslav. Between 1991 and 1994, several hundred units of the Škoda Eltra 151L, based on the Favorit and the Pick-up, were sold first in Switzerland and later in other European countries. A 15.4 kW electric motor enabled a range of up to 80 kilometres and a top speed of 80 km/h. The modern era of electric mobility at Škoda began in 2011 with the Octavia Green E Line. The engineers built ten prototypes to test the feasibility of electric powertrains. These had a peak output of 85 kW, while the 26.5 kWh battery enabled a range of up to 150 kilometres. Škoda Auto’s first fully electric production model was the Škoda Citigoe iV launched in early 2020. Featuring a 61 kW electric motor, the electric city car built in the Slovakian capital of Bratislava enabled driving without generating any local emissions and delivered 212 Nm of maximum torque. The lithium-ion battery’s 36.8 kWh capacity allowed for a range of up to 260 km; the top speed was 130 km/h.

SOURCE: Škoda