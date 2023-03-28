The all-new Renault Espace: Same DNA, new generation

Renault unveils the All-new Espace, its new 5- or 7- seater SUV

In 1983, Renault unveiled the vehicle that can fittingly be called the first car for life and living, the Renault Espace. It was pioneering, often imitated, never equalled and has earned iconic status over five generations.

Renault is now unveiling the All-new Espace, the new people carrier seating 5 or 7, which will join the line-up leading the brand’s charge in the C and D segments.

The Espace started a revolution, ushered in a vision of the future and has never stopped changing with the times. Today’s the All-new Espace has an SUV vibe and athletic and elegant design, and the Esprit Alpine trim adds a motorsports edge. It has remained true to its 5- or 7-seater long-distance people-carrier DNA and is still the Renault range’s most spacious model. And that’s where it shines! The choice of sophisticated materials and finishing touches add class to the top-of-the-range and bright interior thanks to a 1-sqm-plus sunroof, one of the largest on the market.

The All-new Espace is also up-to-the-minute and brimming with advanced technology in the sitting area and under the bonnet. It has all the connectivity its driver and passengers need and keeps their environmental footprint in check. Its outer dimensions are smaller and it is 215 kg lighter than its predecessor, and it comes with an ultraefficient 200 hp E-Tech full hybrid powertrain. Its benchmarked low fuel consumption (4.6 litres per 100 km) gives it up to 1,100 km of range and the battery don’t need any charge. The most fuel-efficient of the All-new Espace releases only 104 grams of CO 2 per km.

Befitting Renault’s lineage of cars for life and living, the All-new Espace’s driving and safety features for all its occupants are at the top of the range. It is built on the Alliance’s purpose-designed CMF-CD platform and comes with 32 driver assistance systems. MULTI-SENSE and 4CONTROL Advanced, Renault’s four-wheel-steering system, take pleasure at the wheel to the next level.

Orders for the All-new Espace will begin in spring 2023.