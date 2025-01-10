The all-new Mazda6e unveiled at Brussels Motor Show: Where Japanese craftsmanship shapes electric driving

Mazda unveiled the all-new Mazda6e at Brussels Motor Show today

Mazda unveiled the all-new Mazda6e at Brussels Motor Show today. This fast-charging 5-door hatchback is the latest fully electric addition to Mazda’s lineup.

Performance and Range to Suit Drivers’ Needs

The Mazda6e offers two powertrain options to match different driving preferences. The Mazda6e1 is equipped with a 68.8 kWh battery providing a range of up to 479 km2. With 200 kW DC charging, it charges from 10% to 80% in just 22 minutes3, and 235 km of range can be added in 15 minutes. The electric motor delivers 190 kW (258 PS).

For those who prefer uninterrupted long-distance driving, the 80 kWh battery of the Mazda6e Long Range4 enables a range of up to 552 km and its electric motor provides 180 kW (245 PS). Both configurations deliver 320 Nm of torque, ensure smooth acceleration and responsive rear-wheel drive performance, with 0 to 100 km/h in under 8 seconds and a top speed of 175 km/h.

Electrifying Design, Crafted to Perfection

The Mazda6e introduces the next evolution of Mazda’s design philosophy, “Kodo: Soul of Motion”. Its smooth, flowing lines and bold features give the car a strong yet refined presence. The low roofline and short-deck coupé silhouette offer a sporty look while keeping the functionality of a 5-door hatchback.

The car’s distinctive design details include a bold lighting signature, frameless doors, and integrated handles, which create a seamless and modern appearance. At the rear, the iconic four-cylinder light design and an electric spoiler add a touch of dynamism.

A Spacious and Modern Interior

The interior of the Mazda6e is inspired by the Japanese concept of “ma” which emphasizes simplicity and open space. Front and rear passengers enjoy generous legroom, and the panoramic sunroof brings in natural light. Premium materials create a calm, focused atmosphere while the floating centre console and instrument panel enhance the feeling of lightness.

The Mazda6e is available in two trim levels. The Takumi grade features artificial leather interiors in Warm Beige or Black while Takumi Plus offers premium Tan Nappa and Suede leather and adds an electric roof sunshade. Together, the exterior and interior design elements create a cohesive blend of style, comfort, and functionality.

Smart and customizable cockpit

The smart cockpit is driver-focused, featuring a customizable 14.6-inch touchscreen, a 10.2-inch digital meter, and a 50-inch5 Augmented Reality Head-Up Display that projects key information, such as navigation and speed, directly into the driver’s line of sight. Advanced voice and gesture controls simplify interactions with features such as climate, navigation, and media systems. Passengers can enjoy high-quality audio through a 14-speaker SonyPRO® system.

Safety Designed Around the Passengers

Safety is a priority in the Mazda6e. Nine airbags protect the occupants, and Mazda’s Advanced Driving Assistance System with Autonomous Emergency Braking, Lane Departure warning, traffic sign recognition and many other functions helps drivers avoid potential hazards.

The new Occupancy Monitoring System uses an interior camera to detect children in the rear seats and project them on the center display. When leaving the car, a warning sound ensures that young children do not accidentally remain in the car unattended.

Blending Japanese craftsmanship, thoughtful design, and cutting-edge technology, the all-new Mazda6e will arrive in European dealer showrooms in the summer of 2025.

1 Mazda 6e, 190 kW (258 PS):

Energy consumption combined: 16.6 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km, CO 2 class: A.

2 Range determined in accordance with WLTP. Actual range may differ depending on equipment and individual factors.

3 All charging times refer to ideal charging conditions.

4 Mazda 6e Long Range, 180 kW (245 PS):

Energy consumption combined: 16.5 kWh/100 km; CO 2 emissions combined: 0 g/km, CO 2 class: A.

5 50-inch virtual projection surface at a distance of 7.5 metres

SOURCE: Mazda