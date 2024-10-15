The all-new Kylaq: featuring special camouflage as Škoda Auto ushers in a new era in India

A bold, compact SUV with a spacious interior in the popular sub-4-metre segment, offering excellent handling and comfort in the city and off the beaten track

With the all-new Škoda Kylaq, Škoda is set to unveil the next phase of its product campaign in the Indian market on 6 November 2024. The compact SUV will expand Škoda’s SUV line-up in India, joining the Kodiaq and Kushaq models. With the Kylaq, Škoda will be entering the popular sub-4-metre segment, which accounts for nearly 30% of the Indian car market and is among the fastest-growing segments in the country. The Kylaq features elements of the new, global Modern Solid design language. It boasts a modern, bold, and robust look, proven Škoda driving dynamics, and uncompromising safety features. After the Kushaq and Slavia models, the Kylaq is the third Škoda model locally developed and produced in India, the brand’s largest market outside Europe.

“It’s a very special moment for our team as the Kylaq nears its world premiere in India. Known for its versatility, the MQB-A0-IN platform was designed to accommodate both larger models like the Kushaq and Slavia, as well as the sub-4-metre Kylaq. We have maintained outstanding driving dynamics, top-level safety, and proven quality. Additionally, the Kylaq features hot-formed steel in the front crash module for class-leading passive safety. With a spacious, comfortable interior and first-in-class six-way adjustable, ventilated seats, the Kylaq will be at the forefront of our presence in India’s most competitive and fastest-growing segment.” Jiří Dytrych, Head of Product Management at Škoda Auto

Kylaq’s bold design to attract a new generation of customers

Škoda Auto India has shared glimpses of the all-new Kylaq ahead of its debut on 6 November 2024. The Kylaq features elements of the new, global Modern Solid design language. Modern Solid combines robustness, functionality and authenticity while conveying a sense of safety and strength.

The Kylaq boasts the high ground clearance and ample wheel space typical of an SUV, ensuring effortless handling on rough roads. The model’s bold fenders give it a commanding presence on the road, while signature Škoda design elements like refined daytime running lights and a hexagon pattern on the sides and rear add to the vehicle’s distinctive look. At the Covered Drive event, the compact SUV showcased a special camouflage designed by Harun Robert in collaboration with Škoda fans and in celebration of Škoda’s 24 years on the Indian market. The design reflects Indian cultural motifs and colours, just like the car’s name, which is inspired by Mount Kailash and the Sanskrit word for crystal.

Meeting regional needs: A compact SUV engineered for versatility and safety

Measuring 3,995 mm in length with a 2,566 mm wheelbase and 189 mm ground clearance, the Kylaq is equally suited for city streets and exploration off the beaten track. It is powered by a 1.0 TSI engine delivering 85 kW (115 hp) and 178 Nm of torque and offers the choice of a six-speed manual or automatic transmission.

Equipped with numerous assistance systems, including a multi-collision brake and six airbags as standard, the Kylaq provides comprehensive active and passive safety. It has undergone extensive testing over 800,000 km across various Indian terrains – from urban environments and highways to hilly and rough roads. This testing spanned temperatures from -10°C to +85°C and 3,000-metre elevations, ensuring the Kylaq is reliable and durable under diverse driving conditions.

Developed and produced in India: Third model based on the MQB-A0-IN platform

Built on the robust MQB-A0-IN platform shared with the Kushaq and Slavia, the Kylaq benefits from a base that has achieved five stars in Global NCAP tests for both adult and child occupant protection. The MQB-A0-IN platform, introduced in 2021, is central to Škoda Auto India’s strategy. Developed collaboratively by teams in India and the Czech Republic, it focuses on high localisation, low ownership costs, and short lead times. This is the first platform developed by the company outside of Europe and is tailored to the Indian market.

Sustainability: Solar-powered production and greater use of natural materials for the interior

The Kylaq embodies the brand’s commitment to sustainability and innovation. Manufactured at the 18.5 MW

solar- powered plant in Pune, the compact SUV features eco-friendly materials, including bamboo fabric for several components and cabin upholstery.

The Czech carmaker had its best sales year in India in 2022. Over 100,000 cars were sold across 2022 and 2023, underscoring the company’s success in the Indian market. The Kylaq’s launch marks another step forward for Škoda Auto’s in India, combining sustainability, innovative design, and a strong connection to Indian customers.

SOURCE: Škoda