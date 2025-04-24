The all-new KGM Rexton van makes commercial sense

It’s the business: KGM launches the all-new Rexton car-derived van with superior 4WD capability and value-for-money proposition for the commercial sector

KGM Motors UK, has confirmed the launch of its all-new Rexton Commercial vehicle on stand 5A100 at the Commercial Vehicle Show 2025, which takes place at the NEC from 29th April to 1st May.

The versatile and durable Rexton Commercial vehicle – a welcomed, high specification vehicle to the commercial vehicle sector – combines unstoppable all-terrain capability, superb 3.5-tonne towing, and offers professionals a unique combination of cargo space, practicality and premium comfort.

“The all-new KGM Rexton Commercial represents a step forward in our commercial vehicle line-up and fits alongside our award-winning Musso pick-up truck perfectly” said Kevin Griffin, managing director at KGM Motors UK. “The car-derived commercial is designed to be a truly versatile “go-anywhere” tool for businesses, providing them with a perfect blend of car-like ease of driving, and van-like capabilities. We believe that it adds another dimension for those who need a tough working vehicle – with some “nice to have” home comforts as standard, that is also value for money, and tax efficient.”

The vehicle offers a secure load area with over 2,200-litres of space, has a payload in excess of 700kg and can easily accommodate several standard Euro pallets thanks to its wide-opening tailgate and generous proportions. The load area is accessed from the rear which has a top-hinged power tailgate, whilst side doors boost practicality and give customers the flexibility to access items located towards the front of the vehicle without the need to move bulky objects out of the way.

The vehicle conversion has a full-height fixed mesh bulkhead (TUV Approved to ISO 27956:2009) as standard and opaque reinforced rear windows, for added security. The load area is carpeted, with an optional rubber mat available as an accessory. The new addition to the KGM line-up is GB type- approved and therefore attracts commercial vehicle Benefit-in-Kind (BIK) taxation, is VAT qualifying, is eligible for capital write-down, and has a first-year VED of just £345.

Powertrain and transmission

Rexton’s powertrain harnesses an enhanced 2.2-litre turbo Euro-6 compliant diesel engine delivering maximum power of 202PS and peak torque of 441Nm (1600-2600 rpm). This highly efficient, and remarkably quiet engine delivers smooth acceleration from a standstill. Equipped with an 8-speed FR- type automatic transmission, the Rexton commercial boasts a refined and seamless response due to wider gear ratios, as well as optimised NVH, and an enhanced stiffness achieved through an integrated one-piece housing unit. Its advanced shift-by-wire system enables electronic control driven engagement and change of transmission modes, eliminating the mechanical linkage between the gear shifting lever and the transmission.

4WD

The Rexton commercial is an all-wheel drive vehicle providing exceptional driving stability across diverse terrains thanks to its well-proven, versatile, selectable 4WD system which draws upon the brands 70- year history and extensive experience in 4WD technologies. With selectable 4WD, the driver can activate the system based on changing road conditions. Primarily operating in 2WD mode, the vehicle allows the driver to switch between 4WD: High (4H) or 4WD: Low (4L) when required. When in 4WD mode, the engine’s torque is evenly distributed to both the front and rear wheels.

Capabilities With its robust ladder chassis, Rexton provides a substantial towing platform boasting an impressive towing capacity of 3,500kg (unbraked 750kg), and a kerb weight of 2,140kg, ideal for towing heavy loads. Additionally, the Trailer Sway Control (TSC) feature further enhances driver stability by detecting and automatically stabilising yaw movement, and sway, to the towed trailer. Rexton has a published wading depth of 350mm, approach angle of 20.5° and departure angle of 22°. Safety Built using a modern and very strong body-on-frame construction, Rexton is amongst the sturdiest and safest vehicles in its class, boasting a high-strength steel body-on-guard frame construction. Around 82% of the vehicles’ steel plates employ high-strength, high-density, hight-tensile steel, ensuring rigidity and safeguarding of the cabin space in the event of a collision. Its foundation is exceptionally robust, its front bumper beam is crafted from 1.5Gpa ultra-strength steel, whilst its side members, cross members, and rear bumper are all constructed of 590FB ultra-high strength steel. The vehicle accommodates a comprehensive suite of electronic safety aid that work cohesively to safeguard occupants, the passenger, other road users, and pedestrians. It has 6 airbags, including front, side and curtain airbags. Other safety enhancements include rain sensor wipers, automatic speed-sensing door locks, tyre pressure monitoring system, safety power windows, and reinforced rear windows. Connectivity Rexton commercial doesn’t just excel on and off-road, but also inside its cabin too. The sophisticated infotainment system features DAB radio, seamless multi-Bluetooth connectivity, Apple CarPlay and Android Auto support for device mirroring, enhanced sound quality from 6-onboard speakers, and a rear-view camera – all presented on a large floating 12.3” screen and complimented by TomTom navigation. The K40 and K50 commercial variants offer 3D ‘around-view’ monitoring – a system that simplifies and enhances parking with a central display that offers an aerial view of the vehicle, and its immediate surroundings for safer manoeuvering. Trim levels Rexton Commercial K30

The K30 entry model has a high specification. It comes bristling with spec, engineered as standard. There are LED lights all round, luxury faux leather (heated and ventilated) seats, plus the high-tech 12.3” infotainment screen. It features 18” alloy wheels and a smart powered tailgate.

Rexton Commercial K40

Stepping up from the entry-level K30, the K40 offers a Nappa leather seat upgrade, LED cabin mood- lighting and an additional suite of safety features such as blind spot detection, and rear cross traffic warning.

Rexton Commercial K50

Featuring all of the K40 assets, the K50 adds striking 20” alloy wheels, a sunroof and rear air conditioning. It also boasts a leather and suede combo upgrade for added style.

Dimensions

TOTAL LENGTH (MM) 4850 TOTAL WIDTH (MM) 1960 TOTAL HEIGHT (MM) 1825 WHEELBASE (MM) 2865 HIP ROOM – FRONT (MM) 1480 COUPLE DISTANCE (MM) 875 HEADROOM – FRONT (MM) 1014 SHOULDER ROOM – FRONT (MM) 1515 LEG ROOM – FRONT (MM) 1050 LOAD AREA (LTRS) 2,250 PAYLOAD (KG) 750 LOAD AREA FLOOR LENGTH (MM) 1,900 LOAD AREA FLOOR WIDTH (MM) 1130 LOAD AREA HEIGHT(MM) 850

Aftersales



Insurance ratings: TBC Servicing: 12-Month / 10,000-mile service interval Monthly service plan from £43 pcm Warranty: 5-Year/ 100-000-mile/ 6-Year anti-corrosion / 3-Year paintwork Breakdown: 12-months RAC Roadside Assistance

