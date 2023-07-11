Thatcham Research ‘EV Safe’ training to prepare public sector for electric vehicles

Today, Thatcham Research has announced cutting-edge EV Safe training to help the public sector prepare for the unique safety challenges presented by electric vehicles (EVs)

EV Safe will ensure the safety of key workers who interact with High Voltage (HV) vehicles as the volume of EVs on the road continues to grow, and the public sector increasingly supports their introduction via the UK Government’s EV infrastructure strategy. Emergency service trusts are also more widely adopting EVs as part of their diverse fleet of response vehicles.

The training drives awareness of safe handling requirements across working electrified fleets, ensuring that anyone who may come across these vehicles at work is aware of the risks and dangers they can pose.

The two-day in-person course, which does not require delegates to have any involvement with the repair of EVs in their day-to-day jobs, will equip public sector teams with the skills and knowledge to safely shut down and reinstate HV vehicles.

The training equips delegates with the ability to know if an EV is still live, how to identify the different types of EVs, from full Battery Electric Vehicles to Hybrids, and the different handling requirements for each.

It addresses potentially dangerous scenarios encountered by public sector workers. This includes first responders who need to understand how to safely shut down an EV following a road traffic collision and how to identify safe cutting points to enable extrication. It also includes Border Force and Police who need to be aware of safe handling considerations while searching EVs, including the importance of using appropriate PPE.

With access to the very latest automotive equipment, technology, and repair techniques, and boasting high-quality qualified instructors and their Automotive Academy, Thatcham Research is uniquely positioned as an industry leader to keep those who work with EVs safe.

Dean Lander, head of repair sector services, Thatcham Research, said: “As EVs become increasingly present on UK roads, with significant buy-in from public sector organisations, it’s more important than ever for businesses to ensure the safety of their staff.

“With this in mind, I am pleased to announce the launch of our EV Safe training, the latest addition to our suite of EV training programmes.

“Course content is sourced directly from our research facility and the insights that come from our state-of-the-art vehicle-led research. It is essential that our vital public sector and emergency services key workers complete this course to equip themselves with the knowledge to protect themselves and the public when interacting with EVs.

“As electrification technology continues to be embraced on our roads, we must ensure that steps are taken now to properly equip staff across the UK with the knowledge to keep them safe when interacting with these vehicles.”

SOURCE: Thatcham Research