Tests of the Solaris Trollino trolleybus in Canada

In August, the Solaris Trollino 12 trolleybus performed a test drive on the streets of Vancouver in Canada. The presentation of the vehicle overseas is one of the elements of the plan to enter the North American markets with our bus product portfolio, in accordance with the strategy of the CAF Group and Solaris, as announced at the end of 2022.

For the first time in the history of Solaris, the vehicle of the brand came to North America. In Vancouver, Canada, the Solaris Trollino 12 trolleybus has been tested in regular city traffic for the last few weeks. The vehicle is equipped with batteries, allowing it to drive both from the overhead wires and in areas with no catenary.

The tests were an opportunity for North American authorities to get acquainted with the Solaris product. This initiative also gave the manufacturer the opportunity to collect valuable feedback while road testing the vehicle in several service scenarios.

This initiative was welcomed with excitement by the local community and trolley bus aficionados, who did not miss the opportunity to follow our vehicle around the city during the several days of testing.

The current trolleybus fleet in Vancouver consists of 262 vehicles that were delivered to the metropolis between 2006 and 2009. The carrier intends to renew its fleets by the end of this decade.

Trollino’s presentation in Vancouver is another step in the implementation of Solaris’ strategy of entering the USA and Canada with its offer. In the coming years, the manufacturer is considering offering exclusively zero-emission vehicles on those markets, i.e. battery, hydrogen, and trolleybuses.

SOURCE: Solaris