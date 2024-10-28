Tesla: Standardizing automotive connectivity

Over the last 20 years, the cost and complexity of electronics across the automotive industry has doubled

Over the last 20 years, the cost and complexity of electronics across the automotive industry has doubled.* Today a single vehicle typically requires over 200 connections—and the number of electrical connectors and types across new vehicles is only increasing.

To accelerate the world’s transition to sustainable energy, we are simplifying the manufacturing process and electrical connectivity requirements for all our vehicles. This includes the implementation of our Low-Voltage Connector Standard (LVCS), which allows us to reduce the large number of connector types required to just 6. These 6 device connectors are designed to meet the power and signal requirements for over 90% of typical electrical device applications. This standardization unlocks further operational efficiencies, cost reductions and manufacturing automation.

LVCS expands upon the same 48V electronic architecture used for Cybertruck. It meets the requirement for increased spacing for 48V operation and is available in industry-standard light blue. The 48V architecture is the optimal long-term choice, requiring ¼ of the current to deliver the same amount of power. Designed to enable reliable autonomous vehicles, it utilizes robust single wire sealing and independent secondary locking mechanisms while minimizing the package size.

SOURCE: Tesla