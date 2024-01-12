Tata Passenger Electric Mobility commences production at its state-of-the-art new facility in Sanand, Gujarat

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, today announced the start of production of passenger vehicles from its new factory in Sanand, Gujarat

Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. (TPEM), a subsidiary of Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile company, today announced the start of production of passenger vehicles from its new factory in Sanand, Gujarat. This event marks a significant milestone for the company and was celebrated with the roll-out of the first Tata branded car from this world class facility, in the presence of TPEM Managing Director, Shailesh Chandra and the leadership team from the Passenger and Electric vehicles businesses.

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited & Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited said, “Witnessing the first car roll out of the new TPEM facility in Sanand is a proud moment for us. We have successfully retooled the factory in the shortest span of 12 months, taking it to new level to accommodate a wide range of existing products and future new models to come. I extend my heartfelt gratitude to the Government of Gujarat for its wholesome support and our employees without whom this accomplishment would not have been possible. I am confident that this facility will play a pivotal role in steering Tata Motors, especially TPEM, towards achieving newer feats.”

He further added,” Tata Motors Passenger & Electric Vehicles business has delivered market beating growth over the last few years. We have strong plans to sustain this momentum, with our robust pipeline of future ready “New Forever” products and proactive investments in electric vehicles. With existing capacities near saturation, this new facility will unlock an additional state-of-the-art manufacturing capacity of 300,000 units per annum which is scalable to 420,000 units per annum.”

Situated in the industrial hub, GIDC Sanand with access to a strong network of suppliers, this new facility was acquired from Ford India, on January 10, 2023. Spread across 460 acres, it will be Tata Motors’ second plant in Gujarat to manufacture ICE and EV models. The plant houses four main shops – Stamping, Body construction, Paint and Final assembly shop and they are equipped with high level of automation and latest technology, to ensure precision manufacturing.This facility has implemented several world-class technologies that will set a new benchmark within the industry.

Major retooling and tech upgrades include:

Press shop – New dies for stamping critical skin panels

Weld shop – Modification of all lines with additional robots, new grippers and fixtures have been added

Paint shop – Modification of handling systems, external robot programming, internal robotic painting and waxing set up

Assembly shop – Modification of handling systems and end of line system

The plant currently has more than 1000 employees (includes staff and technicians) and will create 1000 additional jobs in the next 3 to 4 months in the region, in line with the production ramp up plans. Tata Motors has invested in upskilling its workforce by providing them with Diploma, Bachelor of Engineering and Master’s Degree, as applicable. In line with Tata Motors’ commitment to sustainability, 50 KW solar rooftop is installed in the plant. This is a water neutral plant and is expected to be water positive by December 2024.

SOURCE: Tata Motors