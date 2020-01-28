Tata Motors ushers in a new wave of e-mobility in India, launches the Nexon EV at INR 13.99 Lakhs

Redefining the evolution of EVs in India, Tata Motors today announced the launch of India’s Own Electric SUV – the Nexon EV at an introductory price starting from INR 13.99 Lakhs (Ex-Showroom – All India). It is an aspirational SUV for personal car buyers looking for a thrilling, connected drive experience with zero emissions. Powered by the cutting-edge Ziptron technology, this vehicle promises zippy performance, an ARAI certified anxiety-free range of 312 km on a single charge, an efficient high voltage system, fast charging capability, extended battery life and class leading safety features. The Nexon EV will be available in three trim levels across 60 authorized dealerships in 22 cities. It will be available in three exciting colour options – Signature Teal Blue colour, Moonlit Silver and Glacier White.

In order to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India, Tata Motors is closely working with other Tata Group companies including Tata Power, Tata Chemicals, Tata Autocomp, Tata Motors Finance and Croma, to create an e-mobility ecosystem, Tata uniEVerse.

Commenting at the launch, Tata Sons Group Chairman, N Chandrasekaran said, “E-Mobility is an irreversible mega-trend and an imperative for addressing pollution and generating job opportunities in India. Through Tata uniEVerse, our Group companies have synchronized their efforts to develop a holistic e-mobility ecosystem to accelerate the adoption of EVs in India. I am delighted that this ecosystem has come together with the launch of Tata Nexon EV, a path breaking electric SUV that can match the aspirations of mainstream Indian customers.”

Powered by Tata uniEVerse, consumers will have access to a suite of e-mobility offerings including charging solutions, innovative retail experiences and easy financing options. Tata Motors has partnered with Tata Power to provide end-to-end charging solutions at home, workplace and for captive and public charging. To develop the component supplier ecosystem, Tata Motors is collaborating with Tata Chemicals, which is working on manufacturing lithium-ion battery cells, exploring active chemicals manufacturing and battery recycling. The auto major is also working with Tata Autocomp for the localisation of battery pack assembly and motor assembly. As an extension to the consumer’s digital lifestyle, Tata Motors has partnered with Croma to provide a digital retail experience to its customers. The last piece of the solution involves introduction of affordable financing solutions for both personal and fleet segments, which will be provided by Tata Motors Finance.

Please click here to view the full press release.

SOURCE: Tata Motors