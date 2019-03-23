Tata Motors to increase prices of its passenger vehicles from April 2019

Tata Motors today announced that the Company would be increasing prices of its passenger vehicles range by up to INR 25,000, starting April 2019. This hike in price is due to rising input costs and external economic conditions.

According to Mr. Mayank Pareek, President, Passenger Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors, “The changing market conditions, rising input costs and various external economic factors have compelled us to consider this price increase. We are confident of maintaining our growth trajectory in the coming months on the back of our robust portfolio consisting of segment-leading products like TIAGO, HEXA, TIGOR, NEXON and the HARRIER.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors