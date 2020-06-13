Tata Motors Statement

Tata Motors Ltd. (TML), India’s leading automobile company, today informed the stock exchanges that it has signed an agreement to purchase the 50% shareholding of JayemAutomotives in JT Special Vehicles Pvt. Ltd. (JTSV). Further to this announcement, JTSV will become a wholly owned subsidiary of Tata Motors, following the completion of the procedural requirements.

JTSV was formed in 2017 as a 50:50 joint venture between Tata Motors Ltd. and JayemAutomotives to develop high performance versions of TML passenger cars under the “JTP” Brand. The Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP that were launched in 2018, gained much appreciation for their styling and performance, forming a loyal follower base. However, the passenger car industry witnessed a challenging FY19-20, exacerbated with mandatory change in regulations and the current COVID-19 pandemic, which has impacted the demand in this niche category of vehicles. In light of this ongoing scenario, both Tata Motors and JayemAutomotives found it prudent to discontinue this venture. Tata Motors will continue to provide all requisite support and service to customers and users of Tiago JTP and Tigor JTP cars at its select dealerships, ensuring hassle free ownership.

SOURCE: Tata Motors