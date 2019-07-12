Tata Motors SOUL announces it’s 2nd Edition of the Iconic Ladakh Drive, Mountain Trail, July 2019

Tata Motors SOUL (SUV Owners United League) announced the commencement of its upcoming SOUL “Iconic Ladakh Drive, Mountain Trail, Spiti-Ladakh” from 13th to 25th July 2019. As one of the most sought after drive of the calendar, the SOUL members are all set to experience the unparalleled beauty of Pangong Tso & Panamik coupled with an adventurous drive across Khardund La – one of the highest motorable mountain pass located at 17,500+ feet. During the drive, the members will also get a chance to visit the ancient monasteries in Kaza & Nubra Valley.

Speaking about the Iconic event, Mr. Vivek Srivatsa, Head Marketing, Passenger Vehicles Business Unit, Tata Motors, said, “Since its beginning, the SOUL events have been a unique adventure for its members. The SOUL platform offers specially curated drives & experiences which are known to a very few. This edition in particular has been curated to provide our SOUL members with the toughest and the most challenging escapade as they take on the elements to get to the heart of the valley. With each passing edition, our number of participants has grown exponentially as the SOUL community forms everlasting bonds of Brotherhood. Accompanied by their fellow adventurers and Tata SUVs, this SOUL drive will give members a chance to visit some of the most incredible and uncharted areas in and around Ladakh.”

Flagging off from Chandigarh, 31 participants will travel in a convoy of 10 Tata SUVs, in the Iconic Drive, designed to give the Tata SUV owners an experience of a lifetime. These adventure seekers will get a chance to drive more than 1600 kilometres, along the breath-taking, scintillating landscapes of Himachal Pradesh to the Land of the mystic Lamas – Ladakh, through mesmerizing valleys & lakes of Spiti. Their driving mettle will have to be in top form as they drive on one of the most challenging dirt roads of the region and make bonds for a lifetime.

Tata SUV Owners United League (SOUL) is an Owners community program from Tata Motors that brings together the Tata SUV owners through adventurous drives traversing across some of the most breath-taking landscapes. Since its inception in 2012, the community has grown to close to 13000 proud members. Along with the new SOUL Rewards Program, the SOUL program also provides exclusive offers to customers on Tata Motors Genuine Accessories, extended warranty and insurance, to further enhance the ownership experience of their Tata SUV.

SOURCE: Tata