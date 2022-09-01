Tata Motors registered total sales of 78,843 units in August 2022, grows by 36% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2022 stood at 78,843 vehicles, compared to 57,995 units during August 2021.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryAugust 2022 August 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales76,47954,19041%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryAugust 2022 August 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
M&HCV8,7275,84049%
I&LCV4,1064,627-11%
Passenger Carriers2,299850170%
SCV cargo and pickup14,18114,855-5%
Total CV Domestic29,31326,17212%
CV Exports2,1793,609-40%
Total CV31,49229,7816%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,069 units, compared to 8,962 units in August 2021.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in August 2022, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,846 units compared to 10,953 units in August 2021.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryAugust 2022 August 2021Growth
(Y-o-Y)
PV ICE43,32126,99660%
PV EV3,8451,022276%
Total PV Domestic47,16628,01868%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited, a subsidiary of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

