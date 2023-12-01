Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,172 units in November 2023

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|November 2023
|November 2022
|%Change
(Y-o-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|72,647
|73,467
|-1%
Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|November 2023
|November 2022
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|HCV Trucks
|8,253
|8,194
|1%
|ILMCV Trucks
|4,385
|4,147
|6%
|Passenger Carriers
|2,130
|2,041
|4%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|11,811
|13,048
|-9%
|CV Domestic
|26,579
|27,430
|-3%
|CV IB
|1,450
|1,623
|-11%
|Total CV
|28,029
|29,053
|-4%
Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,303 units, compared to 11,896 units in November 2022.
Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022.
Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|November 2023
|November 2022
|Growth
Y-o-Y
|Total PV Domestic (includes EV)
|46,068
|46,037
|0%
|PV IB
|75
|388
|-81%
|Total PV (includes EV)
|46,143
|46,425
|-1%
|EV (IB+Domestic)
|4,761
|4,451
|7%
Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.
SOURCE: Tata Motors