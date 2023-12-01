Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,172 units in November 2023

Total CV Sales of 28,029 units, -4% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryNovember 2023November 2022%Change
(Y-o-Y)
Total Domestic Sales72,64773,467-1%

Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryNovember 2023November 2022Growth
Y-o-Y
HCV Trucks8,2538,1941%
ILMCV Trucks4,3854,1476%
Passenger Carriers2,1302,0414%
SCV cargo and pickup11,81113,048-9%
CV Domestic26,57927,430-3%
CV IB1,4501,623-11%
Total CV28,02929,053-4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,303 units, compared to 11,896 units in November 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryNovember 2023November 2022Growth
Y-o-Y
Total PV Domestic (includes EV)46,06846,0370%
PV IB75388-81%
Total PV (includes EV)46,14346,425-1%
EV (IB+Domestic)4,7614,4517%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

