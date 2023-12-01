Tata Motors registered total sales of 74,172 units in November 2023

Total CV Sales of 28,029 units, -4% YoY

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for November 2023 stood at 74,172 vehicles, compared to 75,478 units during November 2022.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category November 2023 November 2022 %Change

(Y-o-Y) Total Domestic Sales 72,647 73,467 -1%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category November 2023 November 2022 Growth

Y-o-Y HCV Trucks 8,253 8,194 1% ILMCV Trucks 4,385 4,147 6% Passenger Carriers 2,130 2,041 4% SCV cargo and pickup 11,811 13,048 -9% CV Domestic 26,579 27,430 -3% CV IB 1,450 1,623 -11% Total CV 28,029 29,053 -4%

Domestic sale of MH&ICV in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,303 units, compared to 11,896 units in November 2022.

Total sales for MH&ICV Domestic & International Business in November 2023, including trucks and buses, stood at 12,895 units compared to 12,673 units in November 2022.

Passenger Vehicles:

Category November 2023 November 2022 Growth

Y-o-Y Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 46,068 46,037 0% PV IB 75 388 -81% Total PV (includes EV) 46,143 46,425 -1% EV (IB+Domestic) 4,761 4,451 7%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited, both subsidiaries of Tata Motors Limited.

SOURCE: Tata Motors