Tata Motors registered total sales of 2,43,024 units in Q2 FY24

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY 2023-24 stood at 2,43,024 vehicles, compared to 2,43,387 units during Q2 FY 2022-23

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for Q2 FY 2023-24 stood at 2,43,024 vehicles, compared to 2,43,387 units during Q2 FY 2022-23.

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Sep’23 Sep’22 %Change Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 % Change Total Domestic Sales 82,023 80,633 2% 2,37,128 2,36,090 0%

Commercial Vehicles:

Category Sep’23 Sep’22 % Change Q2 FY24 Q2 FY23 % Change HCV Trucks 12,867 8,889 45% 30,369 24,227 25% ILMCV Trucks 6,377 6,238 2% 16,483 16,730 -1% Passenger Carriers 3,344 2,287 46% 10,622 8,040 32% SCV cargo and pickup 14,626 15,565 -6% 41,704 44,768 -7% Total CV Domestic 37,214 32,979 13% 99,178 93,765 6% CV IB 1,850 1,911 -3% 4,907 6,771 -28% Total CV 39,064 34,890 12% 1,04,085 1,00,536 4%

MH&ICV including trucks and buses: Domestic sales of MH&ICV in Sep 2023, was 18,577 units vs 14,062 units in Sep 2022; In Q2 FY24 it was 45,174 units, compared to 38,143 units in Q2 FY23. Domestic & International sales for MH&ICV in Sep 2023, was 19,199 units vs 4,736 units in Sep 2022; while in Q2 FY24 it stood at 46,845 units, vs 40,556 units in Q2 FY23.

Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors Ltd. said, “Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles domestic sales stood at 99,178 in Q2 FY24, 6% higher than Q2 FY23. Our upgraded BS6 phase II product range continues to see good traction as our customers experience benefits of lower total cost of ownership, efficient powertrains, and enhanced value-additions. M&HCV segment saw a strong growth of 24% over Q2 of FY23, fuelled by continued government infrastructure push, robust replacement demand, and growth in core sectors, along with sustained growth from the e-commerce sector. We have scaled up our electric bus manufacturing to service orders won from various STUs under CESL’s Grand Challenge. Looking ahead, continuing infrastructure thrust by the Government and improving consumption auger well for the CV industry, while rural demand remains to be a key monitorable, as monsoon has been below average.”

Passenger Vehicles:

Category Sep’23 Sep’22 %Change Q2 FY24 Q2FY23 % Change Total PV Domestic (includes EV) 44,809 47,654 -6% 1,37,950 1,42,325 -2.7% PV IB 508 210 142% 989 526 88% Total PV (includes EV) 45,317 47,864 -5% 1,38,939 1,42,851 -3% EV (IB+Domestic) 6,050 3,864 57% 18,615 12,041 55%

Includes sales of Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Limited and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Limited

Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd. and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd. said, “Passenger vehicle sales remained strong in Q2 FY24 driven by new launches and pre-festive offtakes. Tata Motors posted quarterly sales of 1,38,939 cars and SUVs in Q2 FY24, ~2.7% below our highest ever quarter, Q2 FY23. Our EV business continues its strong momentum and has posted growth of about 55% year-on-year. In Q2 FY24, we extended our innovative twin-cylinder CNG offering to Tiago, Tigor and Punch, which have been received well by the market. This quarter also saw the launch of the new generation Nexon and Nexon.ev, which have received an overwhelming market response. We had proactively reduced supplies of the outgoing models this quarter to enable a smooth transition to the new generation models. Going forward, with deliveries commencing of our exciting new generation products, we expect stepped up volumes in this festive season and beyond.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors