Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 54,190 units in August 2021, a growth of 53% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020.

Domestic Sales Performance:

CategoryAug 2021July 2021Aug 2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
Total Domestic Sales54,19051,98135,4204%53%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

CategoryAug 2021July 2021Aug  2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
M&HCV5,8405,4162,7468%113%
I & LCV4,6273,3572,00138%131%
Passenger Carriers8508257203%18%
SCV cargo and pickup14,85512,19811,37022%31%
Total Domestic26,17221,79616,83720%55%
CV Exports36092,0521,05276%243%
Total CV29,78123,84817,88925%66%

Total MHCVs sale in August 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

CategoryAug 2021July 2021Aug  2020% change
(m-0-m)		% change
(Y-0-Y)
PV ICE26,99629,58118,277-9%48%
PV EV1,02260430669%234%
Total PV28,01830,18518,583-7%51%

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix.

Specifically, EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Related Content

Welcome back , to continue browsing the site, please click here