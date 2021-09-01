Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 54,190 units in August 2021, a growth of 53% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020.
Domestic Sales Performance:
|Category
|Aug 2021
|July 2021
|Aug 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|Total Domestic Sales
|54,190
|51,981
|35,420
|4%
|53%
Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:
|Category
|Aug 2021
|July 2021
|Aug 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|M&HCV
|5,840
|5,416
|2,746
|8%
|113%
|I & LCV
|4,627
|3,357
|2,001
|38%
|131%
|Passenger Carriers
|850
|825
|720
|3%
|18%
|SCV cargo and pickup
|14,855
|12,198
|11,370
|22%
|31%
|Total Domestic
|26,172
|21,796
|16,837
|20%
|55%
|CV Exports
|3609
|2,052
|1,052
|76%
|243%
|Total CV
|29,781
|23,848
|17,889
|25%
|66%
Total MHCVs sale in August 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020.
Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:
|Category
|Aug 2021
|July 2021
|Aug 2020
|% change
(m-0-m)
|% change
(Y-0-Y)
|PV ICE
|26,996
|29,581
|18,277
|-9%
|48%
|PV EV
|1,022
|604
|306
|69%
|234%
|Total PV
|28,018
|30,185
|18,583
|-7%
|51%
Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix.
Specifically, EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.
SOURCE: Tata Motors