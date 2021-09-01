Tata Motors registered domestic sales of 54,190 units in August 2021, a growth of 53% over last year

Tata Motors Limited sales in the domestic & international market for August 2021 stood at 57,995 vehicles, compared to 36,505 units during August 2020

Domestic Sales Performance:

Category Aug 2021 July 2021 Aug 2020 % change

(m-0-m) % change

(Y-0-Y) Total Domestic Sales 54,190 51,981 35,420 4% 53%

Domestic – Commercial Vehicles:

Category Aug 2021 July 2021 Aug 2020 % change

(m-0-m) % change

(Y-0-Y) M&HCV 5,840 5,416 2,746 8% 113% I & LCV 4,627 3,357 2,001 38% 131% Passenger Carriers 850 825 720 3% 18% SCV cargo and pickup 14,855 12,198 11,370 22% 31% Total Domestic 26,172 21,796 16,837 20% 55% CV Exports 3609 2,052 1,052 76% 243% Total CV 29,781 23,848 17,889 25% 66%

Total MHCVs sale in August 2021 including M&HCV Truck, Buses and International Business stood at 7,646 units, compared to 3,305 units in August 2020.

Domestic – Passenger Vehicles:

Category Aug 2021 July 2021 Aug 2020 % change

(m-0-m) % change

(Y-0-Y) PV ICE 26,996 29,581 18,277 -9% 48% PV EV 1,022 604 306 69% 234% Total PV 28,018 30,185 18,583 -7% 51%

Semiconductor shortage continues to impact the auto industry globally. The recent lockdowns in East Asia have worsened the supply situation and hence Tata Motors is forced to moderate production and offtake volumes in the coming months. The situation is fluid and we will continue to work to mitigate the impact of this and aim to meet our customer orders through an agile, multi-pronged approach including close engagement with our extended supply chain partners, procuring chipsets from the open market, using alternate chips and managing our model and trim mix.

Specifically, EV sales crossed a crucial threshold of 1000 units this month. The order book is strong and we aim to meet the robust demand to the best of our abilities despite the supply challenges.

SOURCE: Tata Motors