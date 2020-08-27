Tata Motors redefines transportation in India with its future-ready range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s leading commercial vehicles manufacturer, presents its future-ready product portfolio, developed with an aim to ‘redefine transportation’. The entire range of vehicles, from sub-1 tonne to 55 tonne gross vehicle/combination weight (GVW/GCW), is powered by efficient drivetrains, features a futuristic ‘Premium Tough‘ design language and is engineered to cater to a wide variety of dynamic market demands. It offers reduced Total Cost of Ownership (TCO) to all users – fleet operators, mid-size transport operators andsmall transporters, with higher-than-before vehicle performance through value enhanced features, synchronised service intervals and improved overall vehicle efficiency. With customised transport solutions to address industry-specific applications available in each commercial vehicle segment – M&HCV, I&LCV, SCV & PU, as well as passenger commercial vehicles, Tata Motors offers the widest array of vehicles in the country for customers to select as per their specific requirement.

The ‘Power of 6‘ value proposition, whichguided the design and development of this range institute ssignificant advances across the key areas relevant for each segment; like lower TCO, improved earning potential, enhancedcomfort, connectivity and performance, amongst other attributes. Tata Motors has upgraded every vehicle from bumper to bumper, while also introducing technological and performance upgrades that generate higher revenue and profits through higher fluid efficiency, excellent driving comfort and world-class connectivity features. Some of these key features include higher power output, superior gear shifts, multiple driving modes, improved ergonomics and crash-tested cabins for the safety for the driver.

Speaking about ‘redefined transportation’, Mr. Girish Wagh, President, Commercial Vehicle Business Unit, Tata Motors said, “Post BS6 migration, the Indian auto industry is adhering to comparable global norms of emission. Being the industry leader, we used this migration to transcend beyond mere emission compliance. By holistically reimagining, we have created new paradigms of functionality, productivity, comfort, performance and connectivity in our vehicles. We now have a truly global, Indian product range that redefines the future of Indian transportation. For customers, it impressively brings forth the core benefit of lower total cost of ownership or improved earning potential and hence enhanced returnson their investment.”

Adding momentum is Tata Motors’ extensive dealership and service network of over 2600+ touch points with service facility at every 62km across the country; manned by trained specialists and backed by Tata Genuine Parts. Tata Motors also extends various vehicle care programs, fleet management solutions, annual maintenance packagesand resale for commercial vehicles under the Sampoorna Seva 2.0 initiative. Additionally, Tata Alert offers 24×7 roadside assistance for all vehicles under warranty while Tata Kavach ensures that allaccidental vehicles insured under Tata Insurance are repaired within 15 days.

With Fleet Edge, a next-generation connected vehicle solution,Tata Motors offers telematics to optimise fleet management, with informed decision making. This solution gives fleet owners the vital insights on vehicle diagnostics and driver behaviour, which help in better fleet utilisation. The Fleet Edge solution is relevant and beneficial across varied fleet sizes and is available with the entire M&HCV range of Tata Motors trucks and buses and a select range of I&LCV and SCV models.

Tata Motors future-readyrangeof commercial vehicles offering lower cost of ownership and enhanced return on investment includes:

Small Commercial Vehicles and Pick-ups (SCV& PU)

The new SCV and PU range featuring thepopular Ace, Intra and Yodha now have an increased payload of up to 750kg, 1300kg and 1700 kg respectively. Market leader, the Tata Ace, is now available in multiple options with efficient diesel, petrol and CNG powertrains. Further, the Ace diesel now develops an increased 20hp and 45Nm, the petrol variant generates 30hp and 55Nm, while the CNG variant develops 26hp and 50Nm. Tata Motors’ BS6 range of SCV cargo and pickup vehicles offer best-in-class TCO through improved fuel efficiencies. Other features of the Ace include a new digital instrument cluster, added storage space and a USB port. The Intra V30, the latest addition in the range, gets largest loadingdeck in its class, power steering, gear shift advisor and ECO mode. The Tata Yodha BS6 highlights include frontal crumple zone & collapsible steering column for added safety, flat laydown bucket seats and a high utility dashboard.

Intermediate & Light Commercial Vehicles (I&LCV)

The Tata Motors I&LCV range of BS6 trucks now offers more than 6 to 10% better fuel economy, coupled with extended service intervals providing the industry’s most competitive TCO for its customers. The higher powered engines also develop improved low-end torque. The new pedal designs, reduced gear shifts and driveability enhances the comfort and convenience of the drivers, while reducing fatigue.The new multi-function instrument cluster and a high-quality music system enhances the ambience of the cabin. Gradeability has also been improved in the tipper range above 40%. Tata Motors offers the all-new 3.3-litre diesel engine, with power and torque rating of 125-155hp and 390-450Nm respectively.

Medium & Heavy Commercial Vehicles (M&HCV)

The new M&HCV range features 3 powerful and reliable Cummins and Turbotronn engines with 6 power nodes delivering higher power-to-weight ratio. The 6.7-litre Cummins engine is the ‘Largest selling Euro6 engine in the world’ and the Tata Turbotronn engine offers best-in-class fuel economy with 15,000 BS4 vehicles running successfully. The optimised drivetrains offer SCR and EGR+SCR after treatment system, coupled with Gear Shift Advisor and multi-mode fuel economy switch that help in achieving superior fuel economy of even up to +12% on select models. The M&HCV range of products come with options of three upgraded cabins in the Ultra, Signa and Prima. These upgraded cabins feature additional storage space, wider sleeping berths, T&T steering, 3-way adjustable seats and other utility features that give the driver a feel of ‘home away from home’. Additional safety and comfort features include engine brake, Hill Start Assist, Reverse Parking Assistance, new intelligent instrument cluster and LED tail-lights for enhanced safety and productivity. M&HCV range of vehicles now come with Power of Choice to customers with CX and LX value feature packs.

Passenger Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors Buses are based on a modular platform architecture with a range of new generation engines to provide best-fit products for all applications and terrains. The range also features wider bodies, higher seating capacities and multiple driving modes for improved operating economics. With special attention to passenger comfort, the entire range of buses sport best-in-class refinement levels, wider seats and a variety of comfort features. The vehicles have provisions for latest technology like Intelligent Transport System that host destination boards, surveillance cameras, automatic passenger counter and RFID-based attendance system.

The all-new Tata Winger is now available in ambulance and passenger applications, with multiple wheelbase and seat configurations. The Winger sets new benchmarks with its best-in-class design and is powered by a fuel-efficient 2.2-litre Dicor engine with increased torque of 200Nm, and an ECO mode for increased fuel efficiency. Based on the ‘Premium Tough’ design philosophy, the Winger gets LED DRLs, new dashboard design, rear split twin AC, and cockpit-styled design for improved driver comfort. The Winger also gets McPherson strut independent suspension, and is based on monocoque chassis for car-like driving dynamics.

SOURCE: Tata Motors