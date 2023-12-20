Tata Motors’ new Safari and Harrier SUVs receive first ever Bharat-NCAP 5-star rating

Continuing with its legacy of introducing the safest vehicles on Indian roads, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile brand, today set another example for the Indian automotive industry

Continuing with its legacy of introducing the safest vehicles on Indian roads, Tata Motors, India’s leading automobile brand, today set another example for the Indian automotive industry. Its iconic, flagship SUV, the new Safari and the trendsetting, premium SUV the Harrier, have become the first recipients of the 5-star rating (adult occupant protection and child occupant protection), as per the Bharat New Car Assessment Programme (Bharat-NCAP), India’s very own and independent safety performance evaluation protocol.

Announcing this distinctive achievement, Hon’ble Union Minister for Road Transport and Highways, Shri Nitin Gadkari ji, said, “Bharat-NCAP is India’s independent, atmanirbhar voice on vehicle safety. It is benchmarked to the best-in-class global standards and the Bharat-NCAP vehicle rating system is designed to advance road safety and vehicle safety standards beyond mandatory regulations. I’m delighted that the first ever vehicles being certified today with the highest achievable 5-star rating, are both from Tata Motors. I congratulate them on award of this coveted certification with the highest possible ratings and for continuing to enrich their legacy of introducing the safest vehicles on Indian roads.”

Receiving the coveted certification, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, MD, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles Ltd and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility Ltd., said, “Bharat-NCAP is a significant step forward as it provides customers with a credible, objective score to evaluate the safety aspects of various vehicles. Informed customers taking optimal decisions will further foster the rising preference for safer vehicles in the country. We acknowledge and appreciate the collaborative efforts of the government, regulatory bodies, and the automotive industry in this pursuit. At Tata Motors, safety is at the \ core of our DNA and we are honoured to win this maiden Bharat-NCAP certification with an exemplary 5-star rating for two of our vehicles. We remain committed and will continue to work towards improving vehicle safety holistically.”

Prominent Safety Features in the new Safari & Harrier

7 airbags with 6 as standard across personas

Electronic Stability Control as standard

3-point seatbelts in all rows

Seat Belt Reminder for all passengers

Isofix tethers

Seatbelts with Retractor, Pretensioner, Load Limiter (RPLL) and anchor pretensioner

Reinforced cabin structure enhanced to provide symmetric crash performance and side pole impact

Built on the OMEGARC architecture, derived from Land Rover’s renowned D8 Platform, the powerful and stylish Safari and Harrier SUVs also come with the highest 5-star GNCAP rating and are truly the safest vehicles on Indian roads.

SOURCE: Tata Motors