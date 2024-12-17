Tata Motors moves Uttar Pradesh; wins its third bus chassis order from UPSRTC in a year

Secures the latest order of 1,297 units of LPO 1618 bus chassis from the State Transport Undertaking

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that it has won an order of 1,297 bus chassis from Uttar Pradesh State Road Transport Corporation (UPSRTC). This marks the third order for Tata Motors from UPSRTC in a year, with a cumulative order size of over 3,500 units. The order for LPO 1618 chassis was won through a competitive e-bidding process and the bus chassis will be delivered in a phased manner under mutually agreed terms.

The Tata LPO 1618 diesel bus chassis is developed specifically for intercity and long-distance travel. These chassis are known for their superior performance, passenger comfort and low total cost of ownership (TCO).

Commenting on the announcement, Mr. Anand S, Vice President and Head – Commercial Passenger Vehicle Business, Tata Motors, said, “We thank the Uttar Pradesh Government and UPSRTC for giving us the opportunity to supply a modern fleet of bus chassis. This order is a powerful validation of our commitment to delivering class-leading mobility solutions. Our consistent performance and ability to meet UPSRTC’s evolving transportation needs demonstrate our technological prowess and reliability in the public transport ecosystem. We look forward to commencing supplies as per the guidance of UPSRTC.”

Building on successful order wins of 1,350 units in December 2023 and 1,000 units in October 2024, this latest order reinforces Tata Motors’ position as a preferred mobility solutions provider for various STUs and fleet owners. The company’s mass-mobility offerings are integral to the country’s public transportation networks, connecting urban and rural landscapes across India and facilitating seamless mobility for millions of citizens.

SOURCE: Tata Motors