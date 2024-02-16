Tata Motors launches its Ultra range of new-generation, smart trucks in South Africa

Available for versatile applications in two models – Ultra T.9 and T.14

Tata Motors, India’s leading multinational automobile manufacturer, today along with its authorised distributor, Tata Africa Holdings Limited, announced the commercial launch of its successful range of multipurpose heavy-duty trucks – Ultra T.9 and Ultra T.14, in South Africa. Designed to fulfil the rising need for safer, smarter and greener cargo mobility, the Ultra is perfectly suited for a wide variety of conventional and specialist logistics applications including bakery, FMCG, white goods, agriculture and construction. The Ultra range is engineered to deliver high productivity with best-in-class power & torque and fuel efficiency with lower total cost of ownership (TCO).

The robustly built Ultra features a walk-through cabin, power steering, dashboard-mounted gear lever, booster assisted clutch and mechanically suspended seat for safe and fatigue-free driving. Powered by Tata Motors’ globally proven turbocharged diesel engines with best-in-class power and torque output, the Ultra T.9 (powered with a 3.3L engine) and Ultra T.14 (powered with a 5.0L engine) provide a reliable solution to comfortably carry heavy loads over long distances and rough terrains. The trucks come equipped parabolic suspension for rugged and uninterrupted operations. The trucks are offered with Tata Motors’ flagship connected vehicle system, the Fleet Edge, for efficient fleet management that helps further increase fleet productivity.

Key features of Ultra

EuroIV, turbocharged 3.3/5-litreengine with six speed transmission for best-in-class fuel efficiency

Best-in-segment safety with Antilock Braking System

Walk-through cabin with dashboard-mounted gear lever, and front parabolic suspension for comfortable ride and handling.

5 Year/500,000 km warranty

Fleet Edge – Factory fitted telematics solution

Driving modes – Power and Eco (Ultra T.9)

Easy vehicle financing

Launching the new Ultra range, Mr. Anurag Mehrotra, Head – International Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “Over the last three decades, Tata commercial vehicles have earned a rich reputation with their exceptional functionality, high productivity, unmatched comfort, advanced connectivity and unparalleled performance. We have consistently set new benchmarks by introducing smarter and future-ready products across various vehicle segments. The launch of the latest Ultra range in South Africa marks a new landmark in freight transportation in the country. Built on the internationally recognised Ultra platform, these trucks are engineered to cater to a diverse set of applications, deliver higher performance, vehicle utilisation, uptime and more revenues. We are committed to enabling our customers in South Africa succeed and the launch of this Ultra range is a significant step forward in fulfilling this commitment.”

“Our products and services have been designed keeping the specific requirements of the discerning South African fleet operators who seek both, power and fuel efficiency. It also addresses the need for higher safety and comfort for the drivers. The new range has been extensively tested in South Africa to ensure it delivers to the expectations of our customers”, he added.

Expressing confidence in the all-new Ultra trucks, Mr. Len Brand, Managing Director, Tata Africa Holdings Limited, said, “We are thrilled to announce the launch of two new trucks to the Tata commercial vehicle lineup. This introduction aligns seamlessly with our commitment as a partner to Tata Motors and their vision for South Africa. The addition of these innovative products to the South African transport sector serves as a catalyst in our ongoing efforts to secure a more significant market share in South Africa. We are excited about the potential these new offerings bring and the positive impact they will have on our presence in the region.”

“With a robust network of 90 touchpoints, we’re focused on providing convenient and comprehensive support to our customers. Our dedication to delivering on our uptime promise remains strong. We assure our customers of complete satisfaction as we work to keep their businesses moving forward. In partnership with Tata Motors, we’re contributing to innovation and reliability in the South African commercial vehicle landscape.”

In an endeavour to offer holistic solutions to customers, Tata Motors offers an umbrella of vehicle lifecycle management solutions that include Annual Maintenance Contracts, Extended Warranty, Fleet Management Services and host of value-added services. These coupled with easy vehicle financing and curated repayment options, these solutions ensure complete peace of mind for customers, resulting in higher profitability.

Tata Africa Holdings Limited, subsidiary of Tata International, is responsible for the retail and after-sales service of Tata trucks and buses in South Africa. These vehicles are built on the basis of customer requirements with class-leading features, reliability, comfort and safety. The manufacturer offers a fully-built solutions, from 1-60 tonne trucks to 10-65 seater vans and buses. Tata Motors, offers the widest range of logistics solutions catering to diverse and evolving needs of the customers. With over seven decades of excellence in commercial vehicle manufacturing, Tata Motors is a market leader in its home country, India, and has rich presence in over 44 countries across ASEAN, SAARC, Middle East, Africa and Latin America.

SOURCE: Tata Motors