Tata Motors launches its much-awaited SUV – Harrier

Tata Motors today launched its much-awaited SUV, the Harrier, which has impressed one and all ever since its concept H5X was first showcased at the Auto Expo2018. Harrier will be on sale across Tata Motors authorized sales outlets in India at a starting price of INR. 12.69 Lakhs, ex-showroom Mumbai, starting today.

The Harrier is truly a global SUV, offering a perfect combination of design and excellence. This thoroughbred SUV, engineered on Optimal Modular Efficient Global Advanced (OMEGA) Architecture promises to offer exemplary driving dynamics on varied terrains. The Harrier is the first vehicle to sport the IMPACT Design 2.0 design language of Tata Motors, which will appeal to customers with its stunning exteriors and luxurious interiors.

Commenting at the launch of this product, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors, said “We showcased the H5X Concept at the Delhi Auto Expo 2018 with a promise to bring it to the Indian market in early 2019. Honoring the same commitment, I am elated to present to you the Harrier today. With this product, Tata Motors has rightfully entered the premium mid-size SUV segment. The Harrier is a strong proof point of our Turnaround 2.0 strategy and it will be a game changer in the market. I am confident that with the Harrier, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicle Business Unit will continue to win sustainably in the times to come.”

Commenting on this momentous occasion, Mr. Mayank Pareek, President of Passenger Vehicle Business unit, said “The all-new Harrier is our most premium offering yet and will attract aspiring buyers with its stunning design and exemplary performance. Built on the OMEGA ARC, which is derived from Land Rover’s legendary D8 Platform, the Harrier is a testament of our continued efforts to deliver global products. The passenger vehicle business is going strength to strength on the back of new products and the Harrier promises to further strengthen our market presence by surpassing all current benchmarks and paving entirely new standards for SUVs in India.”

Tata Motors promises to offer its customers a very premium ownership experience with the Harrier. Ever since the bookings opened in October, the Company has witnessed many customers booking the vehicle with a desire to own this SUV immediately after the launch. Acknowledging the trust and confidence that customers have shown in the product, all customers who have booked the vehicle prior to launch will get a limited edition collector’s item- a scale model of the Harrier, at the time of the vehicle delivery.

The SOUL program, an exclusive community of Tata SUV owners has been strengthened with the launch of Harrier. Customers will be able to embark on iconic drives to unexplored destinations across India and international locations. To make their ownership journey more rewarding, the company has launched a rewards program with which customers can accumulate SOUL points & redeem them for exciting gifts & souvenirs as they drive along in their Harrier.

SOURCE: Tata Motors