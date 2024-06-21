Tata Motors launches Fleet Verse, a digital marketplace for its entire range of commercial vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicles manufacturer, today announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Verse – a comprehensive and innovative digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicles manufacturer, today announced the launch of Tata Motors Fleet Verse – a comprehensive and innovative digital marketplace for Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles. The platform offers features like new vehicle discovery, configuration, acquisition, financing, and is future-proofed to include a range of additional services and features, making Fleet Verse a one-stop digital destination for all commercial vehicle needs.

Built on five key pillars, Fleet Verse is designed to consolidate all aspects of commercial vehicle ownership onto a single platform. The Smart Search Vehicle Discovery, enriched with advanced semantic search features allows users to explore Tata Motors’ full range of commercial vehicles of 900+ models and 3000+ variants. With Product Configurator, users can key in their business needs, application, and choices to get the most appropriate vehicle recommendation. The 3D Visualizer offers an immersive experience to view vehicle exteriors and interiors in realistic detail. With Vehicle Online Finance, Fleet Verse partners with major financiers to offer fast and smooth finance applications and approvals. Finally, the Vehicle Online Booking feature enables users to book their desired vehicles in a few easy clicks and get prioritized fulfillment, simplifying the acquisition process.

Launching the Fleet Verse platform, Mr. Bharat Bhushan, Head – Digital Business, Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles, said, “With the launch of Fleet Verse, we are setting a new benchmark in the commercial vehicle industry by providing customers with an all-encompassing digital platform. We aim to streamline the commercial vehicle ownership experience, ensuring it’s fast, intelligent, safe, and reliable. This initiative underscores our commitment to innovation and enriched customer excellence, driving growth and convenience for both dealers and customers through digitalized value chains. We are excited to bring this transformative experience to our customers and look forward to continuously enhance the platform with new features and capabilities.”

All transactions on Fleet Verse are rendered through Tata Motors’ extensive pan-India dealership network, using a direct-to-dealer payment ecosystem. Serving as a digital bridge, the platform connects dealerships and financiers directly with customers, streamlining processes from enquiry to vehicle delivery. This enables a transparent, prompt and convenient procurement process for customers and Tata Authorised Dealerships —a true win-win scenario.

