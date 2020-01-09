Tata Motors kick-starts the year 2020 with an all-new product portfolio

Tata Motors, one of India’s leading automobile manufacturer, is all set to roll out a product offensive in 2020. The company today announced that it will commence the introduction of its all-new BSVI range of products with passenger vehicles, starting from January 2020. This will be demonstrated by a grand showcase with 4 global unveils, 14 commercial and 12 passenger vehicle displays at the upcoming Auto Expo 2020, at Greater Noida.

Tata Motors has entered its 75th year in 2020 with a rich legacy in contributing to the nation. It is building a sustainable future by providing aspirational, innovative mobility solutions for a Connected India. This intent will be represented as the theme at the Tata Motors’ pavilion.

Speaking at the occasion, Mr. Guenter Butschek, CEO and MD, Tata Motors said, “We are delighted to announce the theme for our pavilion at the Auto Expo 2020 – Connected India: Responsible and Sustainable Mobility Solutions. This theme will bring alive our future focus on CESS, which is – Connected, Electric, Shared and Safe. The future of efficient, green, sustainable mobility solutions needs to translate into reality. As a responsible corporate, we are doing every bit to contribute to this agenda and are gearing up to bring a new generation of products faster to market. We are excited to unveil our extensive range of future portfolio at the Auto Expo 2020 which are not only BSVI ready, but are designed and developed to truly enhance the value proposition for our aspiring customers.”

Tata Motors is building a common Connected Vehicle Architecture, which will serve the entire portfolio across Commercial, Passenger and Electric Vehicles, to enable the extended digital eco-system of its customers. The Electric vehicles will support the government’s e-vision of promoting a clean and green India. To leverage the Shared mobility ecosystem, Tata Motors will be providing innovative solutions in people and goods transport. In support of the Indian growth story, it will provide the safest range of vehicles to set new industry benchmarks.

In addition to product showcases, the Tata Motors pavilion at Auto Expo 2020 has been conceptualised and designed to provide visitors with an interactive experience. With the help of an engaging digital interface, customers visiting the hall will indulge in games and stand a chance to win an exciting experience like never before. As part of its sustainability mission, the company has also taken steps like going paperless and increased the green cover at the pavilion. Keeping the growing start-up culture in mind, Tata Motors will use this platform to also crowd source and engage with the start-up communities.

SOURCE: Tata Motors