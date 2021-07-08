Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 nos., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,699 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.

**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors