Tata Motors Group global wholesales at 2,14,250 in Q1 FY22

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21

The Tata Motors Group global wholesales in Q1 FY22, including Jaguar Land Rover, were at 2,14,250 nos., higher by 134%, as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all Tata Motors’ commercial vehicles and Tata Daewoo range in Q1 FY22 were at 52,470 nos., higher by 355%, over Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales of all passenger vehicles in Q1 FY22 were at 1,61,780 nos., higher by 102% as compared to Q1 FY21.

Global wholesales for Jaguar Land Rover were 97,141 vehicles (**JLR number for Q1 FY22 includes CJLR volumes of 12,699 units). Jaguar wholesales for the quarter were 21,373 vehicles, while Land Rover wholesales for the quarter were 75,768 vehicles.

**CJLR – It is a JV between JLR and Chery Automobiles and is an unconsolidated subsidiary for JLR

SOURCE: Tata Motors

Related Content

Hi,

It looks like you're browsing from an enterprise account

Please confirm your login by clicking the button below. If you are not an enterprise customer, please click close.