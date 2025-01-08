Tata Motors’ electric buses clock 25 crore kilometres; equivalent to traversing the circumference of the earth 6200 times!

Zero emission fleet saves over 1.4 lakh tonne of CO2 tailpipe emissions

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced that its fleet of 3,100 electric buses providing safe, comfortable and convenient public transport across 10 cities, have cumulatively clocked over 25 crore kilometres, equivalent to traversing the circumference of the earth over 6,200 times!

Covering an average of 200 km/day, the e-buses have made immense contribution in reducing air pollution and offering greener mass mobility in each city. Cumulatively, Tata Motors’ fleet of electric buses have helped save about 1.4 lakh tonnes of CO2 tailpipe emissions while covering the 25-crore km distance.

Announcing this accomplishment, Mr. Asim Kumar Mukhopadhyay, CEO and MD, TML Smart City Mobility Solutions Limited, said, “We are delighted to achieve this landmark of covering 25 crore km with a modern fleet of emission-free electric buses. An impressive 15 crore km were covered in just the last 12 months, confirming a growing preference for sustainable urban mobility solutions, both by commuters and the state transport undertakings. We thank them for their trust and support and assure them of our commitment to make mass mobility safer, smarter and greener.”

Tata Motors’ electric buses provide a sustainable, eco-friendly, and efficient alternative to traditional transport. With data-driven operations and maintenance, the fleet boasts an uptime of over 95%, highlighting the reliability of Tata Motors’ e-bus mobility solution and its commitment to a smooth, safe, and comfortable commute for millions of passengers every day in Mumbai, New Delhi, Bengaluru, Ahmedabad, Kolkata, Jammu, Srinagar, Lucknow, Guwahati and Indore.

Each Tata Motors electric bus is equipped with advanced features such as smooth air suspension for a comfortable ride, easy-access hydraulic lifts for differently-abled passengers, and ergonomic seating. Available in 9 and 12-metre configurations, these electric buses seamlessly combine cutting-edge technology with robust performance.

SOURCE: Tata Motors