Tata Motors @ Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025

Unveils ‘Future of Mobility’ with new benchmarks in Innovation, Connectivity and Sustainability

On the opening day of the prestigious Bharat Mobility Global Expo (Auto Expo) 2025, Tata Motors, India’s largest auto and mobility solutions company, unveiled a bold array of ultra-modern vehicles, cutting-edge concepts, advanced aggregates and intelligent digital solutions. With the biggest display of over 50 exhibits, Tata Motors showcased its vision for transforming every segment of personal mobility and commercial transportation. From compact cars and powerful SUVs to nimble mini trucks and rugged heavy-duty carriers; Tata Motors presented its next gen, green mobility solutions, designed to elevate safety, deliver exceptional performance, and redefine customer experience. These stunning exhibits are on display up to 22 January 2025, in Hall No.1 at the Bharat Mandapam (Pragati Maidan), New Delhi.

Tata Motors has brought its vision of the future to life by seamlessly combining its legacy of engineering excellence and deep-rooted passion for ‘Made in India for the World’ with cutting-edge human-centric design and smart, new age technologies.

Speaking about Tata Motors’ expansive display of future ready vehicles, advanced concepts and intelligent solutions, Mr. N Chandrasekaran, Executive Chairman, Tata Sons and Chairman, Tata Motors said:

“For eight decades, Tata Motors has been at the forefront of shaping the future of mobility, pioneering advancements in safety, design, connectivity, and sustainability. Our relentless pursuit of excellence is fueled by a deep commitment to creating value for customers, communities, and our nation. The rapid shift toward green energy and mobility, an irreversible global megatrend, has made the need for clean, zero-emission vehicles more urgent than ever. We are leading this revolution in India with smart, holistic solutions delivering exceptional performance, reliability, and convenience. Our customers have ready access to an expansive range of cleaner, greener mobility options for both personal and commercial use. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are proud to unveil more than 50 next-generation vehicles, visionary concepts, and intelligent solutions that redefine the future of mobility across segments and applications. Rooted in our legacy of trust, innovation, and responsibility, we will continue to lead the way— creating value for customers, driving the automotive industry and advancing our nation’s progress with purpose and determination.”

Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles @ Bharat Mobility Global Expo (Auto Expo) 2025:

Join us on a ‘Decarbonisation Journey’ with the most Sustainable, Profitable and Reliable range of commercial mobility solutions

11 Cargo Carriers | 3 Passenger Carriers | 6 Intelligent Solutions | 4 Advanced Aggregates

Introducing Better Always’, the new mantra embodying our steadfast commitment to all stakeholders of continuous growth by fostering agility, challenging limits, striving for excellence, and embracing relentless improvement First time All 14 vehicles showcased are equipped with smart ADAS features and equipped to efficiently service the toughest and roughest applications and duty cycles Show Stoppers Ace Pro: All-new platform for profitable & sustainable last-mile operations

Intra EV Pickup: India’s most advanced electric pickup for diverse applications Revelation Prima E.55S: Battery electric prime mover to decarbonise logistics operations across sectors

Prima 35.K Auto Shift: Ideal solution for deep mining, with world-class drivetrain technology Disruptors Prima H.28: Indigenously developed H 2 ICE truck with range of ~550km

Intercity EV 2.0: Redefines long distance travel with a new-gen modular architecture Unveils Ultra E.12: Emission-free, smart, seamless urban freight solution

Ultra EV 9: The future of sustainable urban people mobility

Prima G.55S: India’s first LNG prime mover with unmatched range of up to 2400km Must View Magna Coach: Connecting the country with unmatched comfort and performance

Azura T.19: Powered by Bio-diesel with future-ready design and an all-new architecture Look Out Ace Flex-fuel: A new powertrain option added to the ever-popular Ace range

Yodha CNG RMC: Unique, versatile and eco-friendly solution for the infrastructure sector Can’t miss India’s first ADAS enabled truck simulator – experiencereal-world trucking

Speaking about the Future of Mobility from the Commercial Vehicles perspective, Mr. Girish Wagh, Executive Director, Tata Motors, said:

Today marks a defining moment in Tata Motors Commercial Vehicles’ journey as we introduce our new mantra, ‘Better Always’, embodying our unwavering dedication to driving growth and success, for our customers and for our nation. At the Expo, we are unveiling a bold new era in mobility, showcasing 14 smart vehicles, all integrated with ADAS, alongside 6 cutting-edge intelligent solutions that provide real-time performance insights, and 4 advanced aggregates. Accelerating our aspiration towards a greener future, we are presenting 6 zero-emission electric vehicles, ranging from mini trucks and pickups to intermediate and heavy trucks, alongside buses designed for comfortable, long-distance travel. We are redefining last-mile mobility with the launch of the all-new Tata Ace Pro, available in multiple powertrain options, and the Intra EV, India’s most advanced electric pickup, setting new benchmarks for performance and sustainability. Our next-generation hydrogen-powered Prima Truck is set to revolutionize long-haul trucking. We’re showcasing the Prima deep mining tipper with state-of-the-art technologies. In addition, on display are an array of green mobility solutions powered by a variety of decarbonising technologies – Hydrogen, Electric, Natural gas and Flex-fuel. With relentless innovation and agility, we will continue to redefine the future of mobility with sustainable, intelligent, and cutting-edge solutions – setting new industry standards and creating a lasting, positive impact on the environment.

Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles @ Bharat Mobility Global Expo (Auto Expo) 2025:

Join us for a ‘Journey to a Boundless Future’ with the greenest, smartest, and most advanced suite of mobility solutions

18 new Cars & SUVs | 11 Intelligent Solutions & Advanced Aggregates | 8 Curated Zones

First time ever ‘Summoned Remotely’, Harrier.ev, the most powerful and technologically advanced SUV from Tata Motors Show stopper Avinya X – a bold leap into the future of luxury mobility that expands on Avinya’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and well-being Revelation All-New Tata Sierra — The Return of a Legend—reimagined for a new era, ready to inspire and lead once again Disruptor Curvv Zone—SUV ruggedness combines with lifestyle vehicle sophistication to offer a revolutionary design with cutting-edge features in our latest market launch Look out Stealth Zone — showcases an exclusive new line of SUVs in a striking matte black color, blending boldness with refined sophistication Must view Bandipur Zone — celebrating India’s iconic National Park, embodying exploration and nature, with SUVs designed for adventurers seeking extraordinary journeys Explore Multi Powertrain Zone —highlighting commitment to innovation and sustainability offering EV, CNG, and Flex Fuel options on a single platform – Punch Can’t miss Special EV Zone —celebrating Tata Motors’ pioneering journey in electric mobility, showcasing advancements in technology and dedication to a sustainable future

Speaking about the Future of Mobility from the Passenger Vehicles perspective, Mr. Shailesh Chandra, Managing Director, Tata Motors Passenger Vehicles and Tata Passenger Electric Mobility said:

“We are honored to spearhead India’s journey toward zero-emission mobility. With over 2 lakh Tata EVs already covering more than 5 billion kilometers on Indian roads, we’ve cut down 700,000 tonnes of CO2 emission. Tata Motors has also crossed the remarkable milestone of 6 million car sales, a testament to the success of our customer centric, multi-powertrain strategy. But this is just the beginning. With relentless innovation and a deep commitment to sustainability, Tata Motors is determined to accelerate the transformation towards a future that is greener, safer, and full of boundless opportunities for all. At the Bharat Mobility Global Expo 2025, we are proud to unveil our ‘Future of Mobility’ portfolio, showcasing the greenest, smartest, and most advanced suite of mobility solutions. Our display embodies a holistic approach blending innovative design and smart engineering, with a profound understanding of customer needs. Today, we are thrilled to announce the return of a legend—the All-New Tata Sierra—reimagined for a new era, ready to inspire and lead once again. Alongside, in a nation first gesture, we ‘summoned remotely’, the Harrier.ev, the most powerful and technologically advanced SUV from the Tata Motors stable. Furthermore, we presented the next chapter of automotive excellence with the Avinya X concept— a bold leap into the future of luxury mobility that expands on Avinya’s commitment to sustainability, innovation, and well-being. These reveals mark not just milestones, but the beginning of a boundless journey toward a future driven by lifestyle, safety, sustainability, and cutting-edge technology.”

SOURCE: Tata Motors