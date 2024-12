Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective 1st January 2025

Tata Motors, India’s largest commercial vehicle manufacturer, today announced a price increase of up to 2% across its trucks and buses portfolio, effective 1st January 2025. The price increase is to offset the rise in input costs. While the price increase will vary as per individual model and variant, it will be applicable across the entire range of trucks and buses.

SOURCE: Tata Motors