Tata Elxsi launches Coalesce: An innovative XR Platform for digital twins and remote 3D collaboration powered by the Snapdragon Spaces XR Platform

Tata Elxsi, the leading global design and technology services company, announced the launch of Coalesce powered by the Snapdragon Spaces™ XR Platform (Snapdragon Spaces XR Developer Platform | Snapdragon Spaces (qualcomm.com) from Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. Coalesce is an XR-based immersive collaboration solution that brings together spatial computing, digital twins and simulations. It facilitates reviews of product models and supports collaboration features for sharing text/audio comments, notes, and screen recordings with globally dispersed teams, including a 360-degree review for immersive interaction.

The Snapdragon Spaces XR platform is paving the way to a new frontier of spatial computing. The platform is empowering the creation of immersive experiences for XR devices that enable a multitude of enterprise use cases, for transformative spatial computing experiences.

Tata Elxsi’s Coalesce is a device-agnostic and web-based XR solution on the Snapdragon Spaces platform. This solution uses a wide range of built-in tools, enables effortless navigation through intuitive controls and gestures and integrates advanced features for functional customisation. With cloud-integrated CMS and Gen AI integration, Coalesce delivers value to industries such as Automotive, Manufacturing, Rail, and High-Tech, blending domain expertise with digital innovation.

Unlike most XR platforms, Coalesce supports seamless, interactive design reviews with any VR device, using a custom UI. The platform is designed primarily for product design reviews like CAD but can also be used for training purposes across various sectors. For instance, Coalesce allows virtual walkthroughs of manufacturing processes for stakeholder collaboration and accelerates automotive design reviews, reducing the need for physical prototypes.

Aditya S Chikodi, Vice President & Head – Industrial Design, Engineering, & XR, said, “Product design and engineering are taking a leap forward with augmented virtual reality and spatial computing. Coalesce introduces a revolutionary approach to digital twins and performance simulation, pushing the boundaries of XR in the product development process.”

Per Neilson, Senior Director, Product Management at Qualcomm Technologies, Inc., added, “Tata Elxsi is working to bring the Coalesce platform to market, empowering industries and executive workforce to collaborate and make real-time decisions in product design and enterprise simulated environments. We are excited to see this platform brought to Snapdragon Spaces.”

