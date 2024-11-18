Tata Elxsi establishes the Suzuki-Tata Elxsi Offshore Development Center in India

Tata Elxsi Limited has today announced the establishment of the Suzuki-Tata Elxsi Offshore Development Center in India

Tata Elxsi Limited (CEO: Manoj Raghavan; Headquarters: Bangalore, India; Hereinafter “Tata Elxsi”) has today announced the establishment of the SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center in India.

Suzuki Motor Corporation (Representative Director and President: Toshihiro Suzuki; Headquarters: Hamamatsu, Shizuoka; Hereinafter “Suzuki”) is currently developing technologies toward realizing minimization of energy. Through outsourcing a part of engineering operations to the SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center, we will further promote the efficiency of our development.

Tata Elxsi is amongst the world’s leading providers of design and technology services across industries including Automotive, Broadcast, Communications, Healthcare, and Transportation. The company established the SUZUKI-TATA ELXSI Offshore Development Center inside its facility located in Pune, Maharashtra.

The opening ceremony of the center was held today in Pune, with Tata Elxsi CEO Manoj Raghavan and Suzuki Director and Senior Managing Officer, Chief Technology Officer Katsuhiro Kato attending. Senior Managing Officer Kato said “Tata Elxsi’s expertise in advanced computing, simulation, and design digital makes them an ideal partner in bringing forward-thinking solutions to market. This partnership incorporates Suzuki’s endeavor of minimizing energy and enables India’s talent to actively contribute to our development efforts globally.”

