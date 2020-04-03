Tailored to the final stitch: the Bentley Mulliner Bacalar

As the first product in Bentley Mulliner’s new Coachbuilt portfolio, the new Bacalar affords its 12 customers even greater opportunity to express their personal tastes in the form of the ultimate open-air Grand Tourer. While work on the new car is paused until Bentley’s Crewe headquarters reopens, the process of developing the unique, bespoke specification of each example can begin.

Sharing not one exterior body panel with any other Bentley model, the Bacalar is a true statement of master craftsmanship, with ultra-bespoke interior finishes being limited only by the imagination of customers

The style of each of the 12 Bacalar examples will be uniquely specified in collaboration with individual customers and the Bentley Mulliner team. Never before seen paint options, exterior treatments, interior finishes and materials are the essence of what makes the Bacalar a genuine coach-built car.

All aspects of Bacalar have been exquisitely designed in such detail that it will require time for owners to uncover each and every detail that form a complete Bacalar.

To showcase a variety of possible themes and options, Bentley Mulliner has created six example Bacalar specifications, illustrating some of the characters and styles the Bacalar is able to represent.

Maria Mulder, Head of Colour and Trim at Bentley, comments:

“The six example specifications we have created each have their own personality and purpose, but what they share in common is that only Bacalar can reflect this level of personalisation and attention to detail.”

“Regardless of your personal style, whether it be to spec your Bacalar with a bold Yellow Flame exterior paint synthesised with rice husk ash, or a more subtle Moss Green that reflects the car’s heritage, or to develop your own artisan piping, or co-create a unique fabric blend, the Bacalar gives you these opportunities”.

A newly-developed colour pigment, synthetically manufactured with the use of rice husk ask to add a metallic quality, intensifies the drama, form and contours of the Bacalar’s hand-crafted exterior, which can be used to create an unlimited number of exterior paint colours.

Creating an individual artisan piping will be part of every Bacalar ownership experience. This piping can be designed and customised to feature unique patterns, colour combinations and personal embossed effects, such as a customer’s signature or special, individual customer motifs.

Co-creating a fully bespoke fabric blend using centuries-old methods in collaboration with a traditional British textile mill presents yet another unique opportunity to customise Bacalar’s interior finish.

