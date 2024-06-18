Syensqo to showcase innovative specialty materials portfolio designed for electric mobility at the Battery Show 2024

Syensqo, previously part of Solvay group, will present its advanced solutions for clean mobility at The Battery Show Europe 2024 in Stuttgart, Germany, taking place from June 18-20

Syensqo is a major player in the transportation industry, offering an extensive portfolio of advanced materials that enable cleaner, safer and more energy-efficient mobility. Driven by its battery materials and green hydrogen growth platforms, which are designed to accelerate the transition to a more sustainable future, the company has been at the forefront of developments in electric vehicle technology for decades.

Syensqo’s new PVDF grade, Solef® ZA830, which will be launched at the Battery Show, is a great example of this. Solef® ZA830 is the latest addition to the company’s portfolio of cutting-edge PVDF grades tailored for use in batteries made using high nickel cathode active materials, offering unprecedented cathode adhesion and processability. It is commercially available worldwide.

“We’re excited to launch our new Solef® ZA830 PVDF at this year’s The Battery Show. This new grade is designed to meet the needs of our customers by enabling higher production speeds and lower processing costs. Compatible with a wide range of active battery materials, it helps to increase battery cycle life and energy density, delivering long-term performance even while operating at high voltage.” MAURIZIO GASTALDI, BATTERY MATERIALS GROWTH PLATFORM DIRECTOR AT SYENSQO

In addition to PVDF, Syensqo offers a range of cutting-edge materials and innovative technologies for current and next-generation electric vehicle batteries, battery packs, e-motors and power electronics, as well as solutions aimed at enabling a faster transition to a green hydrogen economy.

Visitors to The Battery Show 2024 will have the opportunity to find out more about Syensqo’s extensive range of solutions for the following electric vehicle applications:

Syensqo’s high-performance fluoropolymers for cell gaskets contribute to improving battery longevity and sealing properties as Li-ion technology advances. Advanced li-ion batteries: Solef® PVDF for cathode binders and separator coatings; Energain® and LiFSI for electrolyte formulations; Solgain TM innovative technology for dry cathodes.

innovative technology for dry cathodes. Next-generation solid-state batteries: sulfides for solid electrolytes and specialty binders for electrodes.

Syensqo’s V0-rated, halogen-free, high-performance polymers have superior electrical properties, which are designed to enhance the safety of components needing to withstand prolonged, elevated temperatures. Green hydrogen: Syensqo offers material solutions across the entire green hydrogen value chain – from production to usage – that will help advance the development of a green hydrogen economy.

To find out more, join Syensqo at Booth C40 in Hall 9 at The Battery Show Europe from June 18-20, 2024. Our experts will be happy to address your questions and assist you in finding optimal solutions, tailored to your needs.

SOURCE: Syensqo