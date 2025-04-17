Syensqo receives 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot recognition

Ajedium™ PEEK film technology awarded for advancing EV performance and sustainability

Syensqo, a leader in advanced materials and specialty chemicals, is thrilled to announce that it was named a 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Innovation to Watch for its innovative Ajedium™ PEEK film technology for e-motor slot liners.

Ajedium™ PEEK films are engineered to enhance the efficiency and sustainability of electric motors and batteries. This cutting-edge technology allows manufacturers to streamline e-motor and battery designs by reducing size and eliminating the need for traditional moisture management systems, making it a game-changer in the automotive sector.

We are incredibly honored to receive the 2025 Automotive News PACE Pilot Award. This recognition underscores our unwavering commitment to understanding and addressing the unique challenges faced by our customers. Our Ajedium™ PEEK has been successfully tested with 800 volt systems, demonstrating superior copper fill and heat dissipation capabilities compared to traditional aramid paper alternatives. Brian Baleno, Director of Global Business Development and Program Management at Syensqo

The PACE Pilot Award is part of the prestigious Automotive News PACE program, which has recognized superior innovation, technological advancement, and business performance among automotive suppliers for over 30 years. The award ceremony took place on April 15th at the Max M. Fisher Music Center in Downtown Detroit, where Syensqo was honored for its commitment to material innovation and excellence in the automotive industry. The recognition followed an extensive review by an independent panel of judges, including a comprehensive written application and a virtual pitch session.

SOURCE: Syensqo