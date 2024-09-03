Syensqo and General Motors’ innovative battery module wins 2024 Altair Enlighten Award

Amodel® PPA enclosure design achieves significant weight and cost savings

Syensqo, a global leader in advanced performance materials and chemical solutions, is proud to announce its latest achievement: winning the 2024 Altair Enlighten Award in the Lightweighting Module category. This accolade was awarded for General Motors’ pioneering hybrid battery module structure utilizing Amodel® polyphthalamide (PPA). This innovative structure stands out for its remarkable 37% weight reduction and 25% cost savings, achieved through strategic part consolidation which eliminates the need for compression limiters, films, and coatings found in conventional battery modules.

“In the realm of electric vehicle battery design, lightweighting, functional integration, and part consolidation are pivotal trends. They not only enhance vehicle integrity but also extend the EV’s range. Amodel® PPA’s exceptional metal replacement capabilities and design flexibility, coupled with its durability across a broad temperature spectrum up to 280°C, played a crucial role in the project’s success.” Laura Hirschhorn, Executive Key Account Manager at Syensqo

The Altair Enlighten Awards, esteemed for spotlighting advancements in vehicle weight reduction, acknowledged the contributions of Syensqo and General Motors at the 59th annual CAR Management Briefing Seminars (MBS) in Traverse City, Michigan.

“The sustainability and efficiency of future automotive systems hinge on the materials we choose. Our collaborative effort with Syensqo to develop this hybrid battery module structure marks a significant leap towards reducing costs and environmental impact, leveraging advanced materials for superior lightweighting and part consolidation.” Nicholas Compton, Global Battery Plastics and Composites Technical Specialist at GM

The Amodel® HPP grade, integral to the award-winning battery module design, is fully commercialized and available globally, manufactured at the company’s Augusta, Georgia facility which uses 100% renewable electricity and is recyclable, offering automotive OEMs and Tier 1 suppliers a competitive advantage in high-performance EV battery technologies.

This award underscores Syensqo’s commitment to innovation and sustainability in the automotive industry, setting new standards for material efficiency and environmental responsibility.

SOURCE: Syensqo