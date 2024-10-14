Suzuki launches the all-new Every in Pakistan

Uses the same body size and engine displacement as commercial mini-vehicle Every

Suzuki Motor Corporation’s subsidiary in Pakistan, Pak Suzuki Motor Company (hereinafter Pak Suzuki), announced the launch of the all-new Every on 12 October. Sales will begin in early November.

The all-new Every is a successor to the long-loved compact van Bolan, which has been popular in Pakistan for many years, serving both as a work vehicle and a family car. It adopts the same body size and engine displacement as the commercial mini-vehicle Every that is sold in Japan. While maintaining its practicality, spacious interior, and high loading capacity, the Every is designed to meet local needs, offering a multi-use compact van suitable for work such as delivery services, and leisure and daily commuting. This will be the second model that Pak Suzuki will produce and sell which adopts the same body size and engine displacement as the current Japanese mini-vehicles, following the successful launch of the Alto in June 2019.

Since starting production in 1982, Pak Suzuki has focused on providing reliable and affordable compact cars based on Japanese mini-vehicle models. Pak Suzuki sold 42,986 units domestically in FY2023, with a share of 45%. Suzuki aims to continuously contribute to the development of local communities as a “mobility company that supports daily life”.

All-new every specifications:

Overall length x width x height: 3,395mm x 1,475mm x 1,895mm

Engine: R06A (660cc)

Transmission: 5MT

Overview of Pak Suzuki Motor Company:

Establishment: June 1982

Start of production: September 1982

Location: Karachi

Capital: 823 Million Rupees

No. of employees: Approx. 1,500

Auto production models: Every, Swift, Alto, Cultus, WagonR, Ravi

Production results:

FY2023: 46,304 units

Cumulative Approx. 2.54 million units

Sales results:

FY2023: 42,986 units

Cumulative: Approx. 2.55 million units

