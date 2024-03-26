Suzuki invests in Soracom through corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Venture

Suzuki Motor Corporation has invested in Soracom, Inc. through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) has invested in Soracom, Inc. (Headquarters: Minato-ku, Tokyo; President: Ken Tamagawa; hereinafter “Soracom”) through Suzuki’s corporate venture capital fund, Suzuki Global Ventures.

Soracom and Suzuki signed an agreement on 20 February 2024 to utilize advanced IoT technologies in the mobility services sector. The two companies are exploring the possibility of collaborating on the use of IoT advanced technologies for mobility services, including electric vehicles, new products such as electric mobility base units, and initiatives to support carbon neutrality in the global market.

The two companies will work together to develop mobility services that can establish an infrastructure for business and daily life in a connected, sustainable society.

SOURCE: Suzuki