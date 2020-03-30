Suzuki February 2020 automobile production, Japan sales, and export figures (preliminary)

Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Swift and the XBEE

   March 30, 2020

Production

February
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Japan production 77,609 98.7% Down for the tenth consecutive month 156,740 97.6%
Overseas production 176,417 93.2% Down for the second consecutive month 396,020 94.6%
Global production 254,026 94.8% Down for the second consecutive month 552,760 95.4%
  • *Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
  • *Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

February 2020 key points

  • Japan production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for the domestic market.
  • Overseas production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in countries including India and Pakistan.
  • Global production volume decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in both Japan and overseas production.

Japan sales

February
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Jan.–Feb.
2020
(units)		 Year-on-Year
Minivehicles 47,428 87.6% Down for the fifth consecutive month 88,999 88.0%
Standard and small vehicles 10,509 86.6% Down for the fifth consecutive month 19,972 87.3%
Total 57,937 87.4% Down for the fifth consecutive month 108,971 87.8%
  • *Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
  • *Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

February 2020 key points

  • Minivehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the WagonR and the Spacia.
  • Standard and small vehicle sales in Japan decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in sales of models including the Swift and the XBEE.
  • The total Japan sales of minivehicle and standard and small vehicle sales decreased year-on-year.

