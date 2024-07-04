Suzuki establishes a subsidiary and a fund in India

Contributing to further economic development of India through support for social entrepreneurs in India

Suzuki Motor Corporation has established a 100%-owned subsidiary “Next Bharat Ventures IFSC Private Limited” (hereinafter “Next Bharat”) and a fund “Next Bharat Venture Fund-1” (hereinafter “Fund”) in India.

Next Bharat will support and invest in social entrepreneurs working in the fields of agriculture, financial inclusion, supply chain and mobility through the Fund, with the aim of solving social issues in India through business. The company also plans to invest in venture capitals.

Suzuki began production and sales of automobiles in India in 1983, and has since been providing customers with mobilities including automobiles and motorcycles.

Through the activities of Next Bharat, Suzuki aims to build ties with the people of India beyond the mobility sector and contribute to the further development of India.

Comment from President Suzuki “There are about 1.4 billion people in India, but we have only reached about 0.4 billion people. Next Bharat will focus on nurturing and empowering social entrepreneurs, who are passionately solving the problems of India. Through this, we will connect with the “Next Billion” people of India, extending beyond mobility and becoming a part of India’s future story.”

Overview of Next Bharat Ventures IFSC Private Limited

Company name: Next Bharat Ventures IFSC Private Limited

Headquarters: Special Financial Zone GIFT City, Gujarat

Representative: Vipul Nath Jindal

Capital: INR 1 billion

Overview of Next Bharat Venture Fund-1

Fund name: Next Bharat Venture Fund-1

Total investment: US $40 million

Fund manager: Next Bharat Ventures IFSC Private Limited

