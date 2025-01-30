Suzuki December 2024 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

<December 2024>

Production

December 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global production 253,132 110.2% Up for the second consecutive month Japan production 81,429 91.3% Down for the five consecutive month Overseas production 171,703 122.3% Up for the second consecutive month India 157,546 130.3% Up for the third consecutive month Others 14,157 72.7% Down for the 22nd consecutive month

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and overseas market.

Overseas production:

Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for December in India.

Sales

December 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Global sales 244,443 114.6% Up for the third consecutive month Japan sales 52,570 112.4% Up for the 12th consecutive month Minivehicles 43,167 113.1% Up for the 12th consecutive month Standard and small vehicles 9,403 109.2% Up for the fourth consecutive month Overseas sales 191,873 115.2% Up for the second consecutive month India 132,523 124.4% Up for the second consecutive month Others 59,350 98.9% Down for the first time in three months

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Overseas sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, Pakistan etc.

Exports

December 2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends Exports 20,765 112.3% Up for the first time in three months

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.

<January – December 2024>

Production

January – December

2024(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends April – December

2024(units) Year-on-Year Global production 3,299,602 102.3% Up for the fourth consecutive year 2,426,777 101.4% Japan production 1,029,910 103.4% Up for the third consecutive year 765,927 102.5% Overseas production 2,269,692 101.8% Up for the first time in two years 1,660,850 101.0% India 2,062,361 106.6% Up for the fourth consecutive year 1,512,831 105.5% Others 207,331 70.3% Down for the second consecutive year 148,019 70.2%

*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units

*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan

Japan production:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.

Overseas production:

Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in countries including India, Pakistan etc.

India marked record high yearly production.

Sales

January – December

2024 (units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year Trends April – December

2024 (units) Year-on-Year Global sales 3,248,317 105.7% Up for the fourth consecutive year 2,363,131 103.5% Japan sales 721,788 110.9% Up for the second consecutive year 516,681 110.1% Minivehicles 589,927 110.9% Up for the second consecutive year 424,738 109.7% Standard and

small vehicles 131,861 110.9% Up for the third consecutive year 91,943 111.8% Overseas sales 2,526,529 104.3% Up for the fourth consecutive year 1,846,450 101.8% India 1,790,877 102.8% Up for the fourth consecutive year 1,300,936 99.8% Others 735,652 108.2% Up for the first time in two years 545,514 107.0%

*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.

*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.

*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.

Japan sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increased mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high yearly sales.

Standard and small vehicles marked record high yearly sales. Overseas sales:

Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in regions including India, Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.

India and the Middle East marked record high yearly sales.

Exports

January – December

2024(units) Year-on-Year Year-on-Year

Trends April – December

2024 (units) Year-on-Year Exports 237,590 102.0% Up for the fifth consecutive year 174,018 103.2%

*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.

Increased year-on-year owing to increased CKD exports.

*The figures shown are preliminary.

SOURCE: Suzuki