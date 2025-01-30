Suzuki December 2024 and yearly automobile production, sales, and export figures

<December 2024>
Production
|December 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global production
|253,132
|110.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|Japan production
|81,429
|91.3%
|Down for the five consecutive month
|Overseas production
|171,703
|122.3%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|India
|157,546
|130.3%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Others
|14,157
|72.7%
|Down for the 22nd consecutive month
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Decreased year-on-year owing to decrease in production for both domestic and overseas market.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to record high production for December in India.
Sales
|December 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Global sales
|244,443
|114.6%
|Up for the third consecutive month
|Japan sales
|52,570
|112.4%
|Up for the 12th consecutive month
|Minivehicles
|43,167
|113.1%
|Up for the 12th consecutive month
|Standard and small vehicles
|9,403
|109.2%
|Up for the fourth consecutive month
|Overseas sales
|191,873
|115.2%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|India
|132,523
|124.4%
|Up for the second consecutive month
|Others
|59,350
|98.9%
|Down for the first time in three months
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in both mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in India, Pakistan etc.
Exports
|December 2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|Exports
|20,765
|112.3%
|Up for the first time in three months
- *Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increase in CKD exports.
<January – December 2024>
Production
|January – December
2024(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|April – December
2024(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global production
|3,299,602
|102.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|2,426,777
|101.4%
|Japan production
|1,029,910
|103.4%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|765,927
|102.5%
|Overseas production
|2,269,692
|101.8%
|Up for the first time in two years
|1,660,850
|101.0%
|India
|2,062,361
|106.6%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|1,512,831
|105.5%
|Others
|207,331
|70.3%
|Down for the second consecutive year
|148,019
|70.2%
*Japan production: Complete built-up (CBU) units that include OEM units + complete knocked-down (CKD) units
*Overseas production: Units completed at overseas plants that exclude CKD units from Japan
- Japan production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in production for both domestic market and export.
- Overseas production:
Increased year-on-year owing to increased production in countries including India, Pakistan etc.
India marked record high yearly production.
Sales
|January – December
2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year Trends
|April – December
2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Global sales
|3,248,317
|105.7%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|2,363,131
|103.5%
|Japan sales
|721,788
|110.9%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|516,681
|110.1%
|Minivehicles
|589,927
|110.9%
|Up for the second consecutive year
|424,738
|109.7%
|Standard and
small vehicles
|131,861
|110.9%
|Up for the third consecutive year
|91,943
|111.8%
|Overseas sales
|2,526,529
|104.3%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|1,846,450
|101.8%
|India
|1,790,877
|102.8%
|Up for the fourth consecutive year
|1,300,936
|99.8%
|Others
|735,652
|108.2%
|Up for the first time in two years
|545,514
|107.0%
*Minivehicle: Small-sized car unique to Japan with an overall length of 3.4m or less, an overall width of 1.48m or less, an overall height of 2m or less, and an engine displacement of 660cc or less.
*Standard and small vehicle: Car that exceeds the above minivehicle specification.
*India: Indian domestic wholesales figures.
- Japan sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increased mini vehicle and standard and small vehicle sales.
Standard and small vehicles marked record high yearly sales.
- Overseas sales:
Increased year-on-year owing to increase in sales in regions including India, Pakistan, the Middle East, etc.
India and the Middle East marked record high yearly sales.
Exports
|January – December
2024(units)
|Year-on-Year
|Year-on-Year
Trends
|April – December
2024 (units)
|Year-on-Year
|Exports
|237,590
|102.0%
|Up for the fifth consecutive year
|174,018
|103.2%
*Total of exported CBU units + CKD units.
- Increased year-on-year owing to increased CKD exports.
*The figures shown are preliminary.
SOURCE: Suzuki