Suzuki announces financial results for FY2022 third quarter (April to December 2022)

Net sales and profit increased year-on-year for April-December period, mainly owing to improvement in sales mix/price, increase in volume, and the impact of the exchange rates

1. Outline of Financial Results for FY2022 April-December period

Net sales increased by ¥838.5 billion (32.6%) year-on-year (YoY) to ¥3,412.8 billion. Operating profit increased by ¥120.3 billion (82.0%) YoY to ¥267.0 billion. Ordinary profit increased by ¥94.7 billion (46.4%) YoY to ¥298.6 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥47.6 billion (35.1%) YoY to ¥183.4 billion.

2. Outline of Financial Results for FY2022 October-December period

(1) Outline of Financial Results

Net sales increased by ¥294.6 billion (32.7%) YoY to ¥1,195.3 billion, mainly owing to increase in volume and the impact of the exchange rates. Operating profit increased by ¥55.1 billion (115.9%) YoY to ¥102.6 billion, mainly owing to increase in sales which offset the impact of higher raw material prices.

Ordinary profit increased by ¥50.6 billion (91.0%) YoY to ¥106.3 billion, and profit attributable to owners of parent increased by ¥33.0 billion (93.7%) YoY to ¥68.3 billion.

(2) Operating Results by Segment

1) Automobile business

Net sales increased by ¥269.3 billion (33.1%) YoY to ¥1,082.2 billion, mainly owing to increase in volume and the impact of the exchange rates. Operating profit increased by ¥45.4 billion (120.6%) YoY to ¥83.0 billion, mainly owing to improvement in sales mix/price, increase in volume, and the impact of the exchange rates.

2) Motorcycle business

Net sales increased by ¥12.1 billion (18.7%) YoY to ¥76.9 billion. Operating profit increased by ¥5.3 billion (226.7%) YoY to ¥7.7 billion, and operating profit margin improved significantly to 10.0%, mainly owing to improvement in sales mix/price mainly due to price hikes in India, increase in volume, and the impact of the exchange rates.

3) Marine business

Net sales increased by ¥12.9 billion (64.0%) YoY to ¥33.0 billion and operating profit increased by ¥4.4 billion (66.3%) YoY to ¥11.0 billion, mainly owing to steady sales of outboard motors in North America and the impact of the exchange rates.

4) Operating results by geographic region

Net sales and profit both increased in all regions, mainly owing to improvement in sales mix/price and the impact of the exchange rates.

3. Forecast of Full-Year Financial Results for FY2022

Although we have revised down sales volume as we have estimated the production cut due to the shortage of semiconductors to the maximum extent, we have revised our earnings forecast upward from our previous forecast.

Net Sales ¥4,500 billion (up 26.1% YoY, unchanged from the previous forecast) Operating profit ¥310 billion (up 61.9% YoY, up ¥20 billion from the previous forecast) Ordinary profit ¥340 billion (up 29.3% YoY, up ¥20 billion from the previous forecast) Profit attributable to owners of parent ¥200 billion (up 24.7% YoY, up ¥10 billion from the previous forecast) (Foreign Exchange Rate) Full-Year Forecast 1USD=134JPY, 1EUR=139JPY, 1INR=1.68JPY

‘23/1-3 Forecast 1USD=126JPY, 1EUR=135JPY, 1INR=1.55JPY

*Forecasts for the consolidated operating results contain risks and uncertainty and do not constitute guarantees of future achievement. Please note that the actual results may greatly vary by the changes of various factors. Those factors, which may influence the future results, include economic conditions and the trend of demand in major markets and the fluctuations of foreign exchange rates (mainly USD/JPY, EUR/JPY, INR/JPY).

SOURCE: Suzuki