Suzuki and SkyDrive start manufacturing of flying cars in Iwata, Shizuoka

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) and SkyDrive Inc. (headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture; Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO and Representative Director; hereinafter “SkyDrive”) have started manufacturing of “flying cars” in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture

Suzuki Motor Corporation (hereinafter “Suzuki”) and SkyDrive Inc. (headquartered in Toyota City, Aichi Prefecture; Tomohiro Fukuzawa, CEO and Representative Director; hereinafter “SkyDrive”) have started manufacturing of “flying cars” in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture.

Suzuki and SkyDrive concluded a Manufacturing Cooperation Contract for the manufacturing of “SKYDRIVE (SD-05 type)” at a plant owned by the Suzuki Group in Iwata City, Shizuoka Prefecture through SkyDrive’s subsidiary Sky Works Inc. (Nobuo Kishi, President; hereinafter “Sky Works”) in October 2023, and have since been cooperating toward start of manufacturing.

On 6 March, a rivet driving ceremony was held to wish for safe operation of the plant, in the presence of all Sky Works employees, along with SkyDrive CEO Tomohiro Fukuzawa, Suzuki President Toshihiro Suzuki, and personnel of both companies.

In addition to the aircraft to be used at the Expo 2025 Osaka, Kansai, Japan, aircraft for sales to customers will be manufactured at this plant.

SOURCE: Suzuki